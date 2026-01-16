The Anti Drone Market is projected to grow to USD 6.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti drone market is rapidly evolving as concerns over unauthorized drone activities intensify worldwide. With advancements in detection and neutralization technologies, the sector is poised for significant growth, driven by heightened security needs and expanding applications across military and civilian domains. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional dynamics shaping this important industry.

Rapid Expansion of the Anti Drone Market Size

The anti drone market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $2.39 billion in 2025 to $2.96 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. This surge during the historical period is largely due to the escalating necessity to detect and counter unauthorized UAV activity near critical infrastructure, the early adoption of passive detection systems for drone monitoring, heightened security concerns encouraging the use of containerized anti-UAV defense solutions, advances in integrated sensing and tracking technologies for small drones, and the expansion of military and government counter-drone programs.

Future Growth Prospects and Market Size Projection for the Anti Drone Market

Looking ahead, the anti drone market is expected to grow exponentially, reaching $6.75 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.0%. This anticipated growth is driven by increasing demand for permanent, multi-layered drone protection systems in both civilian and defense sectors. Other contributing factors include the rising use of AI-powered analytics to improve threat detection precision, broader deployment of advanced mitigation technologies such as directed energy and RF jamming, the rapid expansion of urban air mobility and drone traffic necessitating sophisticated counter-UAV frameworks, and technological breakthroughs enabling quicker response times and enhanced autonomous counter-drone operations. Key trends in this forecast period involve greater adoption of multi-layered anti-drone systems, growth in portable and mobile counter-UAV solutions, integration of detection and neutralization capabilities, a focus on protecting critical infrastructure, and wider use of containerized and modular UAV defense products.

Understanding Anti Drone Systems and Their Components

Anti drone systems encompass a set of technologies and strategies designed to identify, monitor, and mitigate threats posed by unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. These systems aim to safeguard against illegal drone activity and typically combine multiple sensors, countermeasures, and integrated solutions to effectively manage drone-related risks across various environments.

Major Drivers Behind the Global Anti Drone Market Growth

One of the primary factors accelerating the anti drone market is the increased use of drones for terrorism and other illicit activities. Terrorist groups and criminals employ drones to carry out violent and unlawful acts, prompting demand for proactive anti-drone solutions that can detect, track, and neutralize these threats. These systems play a crucial role in enhancing security measures, preventing illegal operations, and protecting critical assets worldwide.

Specific Examples Highlighting the Impact of Drone Threats on Market Growth

For instance, in July 2025, the US House Committee on Homeland Security reported a notable surge in drone-related threats affecting aviation, infrastructure, and national security. During the first quarter of 2025 alone, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documented 411 unauthorized drone incursions near US airports, marking a 25.6 percent increase compared to the same time period in 2024. Such alarming statistics emphasize the growing concern over drone misuse and underscore the expanding need for effective anti-drone solutions, thereby driving market growth.

Which Region Leads and Which Is Poised for Fastest Growth in the Anti Drone Market?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the anti drone market, reflecting its advanced defense infrastructure and investments in drone countermeasures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This surge is attributed to increasing security concerns, expanding urban air mobility, and growing government initiatives aimed at counter-drone technology adoption. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global outlook.

