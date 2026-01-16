Minister Reginah Mhaule conducts school readiness oversight visits in Mkhondo, 16 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule accompanied by Mpumalanga Education MEC Ms Lindi Masina, will tomorrow, Friday, 16 January lead a monitoring and oversight visit to the Piet Retief Combined school and the Inqubeko Secondary School in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

These visits aim to assess overall readiness for the 2026 academic year, identify areas requiring targeted support, and ensure schools are well prepared for a smooth and effective start to teaching and learning.

This programme reflects the Department’s commitment to strengthening learning conditions in schools, promoting effective governance, and supporting both learners and educators.

Engagements during the visits will include School Management Teams (SMTs), School Governing Bodies (SGBs), educators, learners, and other key stakeholders. Focus areas will include critical readiness indicators such as infrastructure functionality, the availability of learner support materials, staffing levels, and overall school adminis

Deputy Minister Dr, Mhaule and MEC Masina will also be joined at the school visits by the Executive Mayor of Mkhondo, Cllr N. Ndlovu, the Hon Ms R. Nkonyane (MPL).

Members of the media are invited to attend the visits as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Friday, 16 January 2025

Time: 07h30

Venue: Piet Retief Combined school, Piet Retief, Mpumalanga

Media enquiries:

Acting Director: Communications and Research: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates