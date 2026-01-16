Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo conducts follow up oversight visit in Tlokwe, 16 Jn
Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Sello Seitlholo, will tomorrow, Friday, 16 January 2026 conduct a comprehensive oversight visit to Potchefstroom, Ikageng Location, under JB Marks Local Municipality, to assess progress made in implementing recommendations made by the Department to comply with the required standards of preventing pollution impacting negatively into the Mooi River and other water courses.
Following complaints lodged by communities, downstream water users and Department of Fisheries Forestry and Environment, the Department has conducted numerous inspections regarding the ongoing discharge of pollution into the water resource and environment.
The pollution is primarily associated with the discharge of untreated sewage and wastewater, resulting from infrastructure failures and sewer reticulation blockages. These discharges enter the Mooi River either directly or via stormwater channels.
Deputy Minister Seitlholo’s intervention aims to restore safe, reliable, and dignified sanitation services for all and to prevent further ongoing discharge of pollution into the environment, as prescribed by the National Water Act.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
SITE 1 – POTCH INDUSTRIA
Time: 08:30 – 11:00
Location: Potch Industria, JB Marks Local Municipality
SITE 2 - Ikageng Location
Time: 11:00 – 11:30
Location: Ikageng Location, Potchefstroom
SITE 3 - Mooi River
Time: 11 :45 – 12 :00
Location: Mooi River, (Desludging area)
For media confirmations, kindly contact Katlego Bolokang on 082 610 5311 or email Bolokangk@dws.gov.za or Maria Lebese on 082 611 9264 or email LebeseM@dws.gov.za
For more information, contact:
Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
Cell: 060 561 8935
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za
