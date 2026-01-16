Space Situational Awareness Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

Space Situational Awareness Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Space Situational Awareness Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The space situational awareness market has been gaining significant traction recently, owing to the increasing need to monitor and manage objects in Earth's orbit. With the growing number of satellites and space missions, this sector is set to experience steady growth, supported by advanced technologies and heightened governmental focus. Let’s explore the current market size, driving forces, key regional insights, and the trends shaping the future of space situational awareness.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Space Situational Awareness Market

The space situational awareness market has seen solid expansion over recent years. It is anticipated to rise from $1.59 billion in 2025 to $1.69 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This increase is largely due to the wider deployment of radar sensors and telescopes used to track space objects, a surge in satellite launches driving the demand for orbit determination and conjunction analysis, and the early establishment of space data centers alongside event-generation tools aimed at monitoring orbital environments. Additionally, growing government attention on tracking space debris and predicting re-entry events, as well as the expansion of mission support and navigation services for launches and early orbit operations, have contributed to this growth.

Download a free sample of the space situational awareness market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7731&type=smp

Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $2.16 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 6.4%. The expected growth will be fueled by the increasing need for more sophisticated space-debris monitoring as satellite constellations become more prevalent. There is also a rising adoption of automated orbit-determination and collision-avoidance software, the development of integrated space situational awareness networks that merge commercial and government data sources, and a greater demand for real-time space-weather forecasting to protect valuable spacecraft. Furthermore, international partnerships aimed at improving global space-traffic management capabilities are playing a key role. The market trends shaping this period include advancements in artificial intelligence and autonomous intelligence, digitalization, cloud technology, big data, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart infrastructure, autonomous systems, robotics, Industry 4.0, and intelligent manufacturing.

Understanding Space Situational Awareness and Its Importance

Space situational awareness involves the tracking and identification of objects orbiting Earth, including determining their trajectories, understanding the environment they operate in, and predicting their future positions and possible hazards. This capability is critical for forecasting potential collisions and alerting space operators about close approaches, enabling timely collision avoidance maneuvers that protect satellites and other space assets.

View the full space situational awareness market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-situational-awareness-global-market-report

Key Factors Supporting the Expansion of the Space Situational Awareness Market

One of the primary drivers behind the space situational awareness market’s expansion is the growing demand for space-based sensing activities. These activities utilize remote sensing technologies that profile the Earth's atmosphere and ionosphere with high vertical resolution and global coverage, leveraging GNSS (such as GPS) data collected by low-Earth orbit satellites. Governments worldwide rely heavily on space situational awareness to effectively plan and manage their space operations by predicting orbital paths of cataloged objects and debris. For example, in August 2025, the UK Space Agency reported that satellite services—including navigation, Earth observation, meteorology, and communications—contributed $527.30 billion (£454 billion) to the UK economy in 2024, accounting for 18% of the country’s total GDP. This underscores the critical role of space-based sensing as a growth catalyst in the space situational awareness market.

Regional Overview and Growth Patterns in the Space Situational Awareness Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the space situational awareness market. Moreover, this region is expected to lead in market growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis also includes other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on emerging trends and opportunities within the space situational awareness sector.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Situational Awareness Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Space Technology (SpaceTech) Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-technology-spacetech-global-market-report

Space Traffic Management Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-traffic-management-global-market-report

Space Situational Awareness Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-situational-awareness-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.