From Skid Row To CEO: A Story of Redemption, Leadership and Legacy Challenging the Lens in which we see Homelessness

From Skid Row to CEO by Pastor Troy F. Vaughn. Now Available in Amazon, Barnes & Noble and bookstores online and around the world. Pastor Troy F. Vaughn and Pastor Darlene Vaughn Unveils From Skid Row to CEO at Barnes & Noble The Grove, Los Angeles From Skid Row to CEO by Pastor Troy Vaughn's Book Launch: Broadcasting Live from WePlay Studios, Inglewood, California

First Highlighted on Good Morning America, Pastor Troy F. Vaughn Unveils His New Book and Hosts Leadership Launch Celebration

“This is not just about where I’ve been; it’s about what’s possible when faith meets opportunity and community shows up together".” — Pastor Troy F. Vaughn

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (INGLEWOOD, CA) – Leader in homeless, criminal justice and healthcare reform advocacy, Pastor Troy F. Vaughn, President and CEO of Christ-Centered Ministries will host From Skid Row to CEO : A Leadership Launch & Celebration of Collective Impact on Friday, January 16, 2026, will be broadcast live from WePlay Studios located at in Inglewood, CA. from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Kicking off a weekend of celebrations honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the ‘invitation only’ event also marks the release of Vaughn’s new book, “From Skid Row To CEO” (T.F. Vaughn Enterprises LLC Publishing) and spotlights a movement far greater than one personal story, showcasing the power of transformation, restored lives through Christ, and the growing, measurable impact of faith-driven leadership and collaboration.The evening will feature a live reading from the book, an on-stage interview with Pastor Vaughn, and powerful testimonies reflecting the collective work of Christ-Centered Ministries and the Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership . Together, they support individuals reentering societyfrom homelessness and incarceration through faith-based mentorship, leadership development, and pathways to successful reintegration.Recognized as #1 Critically-Acclaimed Best Seller, From Skid Row to CEO Author Pastor Troy F. Vaughn says, “Redemption doesn’t end with one story. It becomes a movement that restores lives and builds leaders.” This evident in the work Vaughn leads in his non-profit organization, Christ Centered Ministries which he and his wife Darlene Vaughn founded in 1988.Once navigating life on Skid Row, Vaughn’s journey of restoration has evolved into a mission impacting communities across Los Angeles. His leadership includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Mission, where he led initiatives addressing homelessness, recovery,workforce development, and reentry services. Today, his work continues through Christ-Centered Ministries and strategic partnerships focused on sustainable transformation.Designed as both a leadership launch and a celebration, the event will bring together faith leaders, entrepreneurs, community advocates, formerly incarcerated individuals, and partners committed to restoring lives and strengthening communities through Christ-centered leadership.LIVESTREAM AND ORDER LINK - From Skid Row to CEO – Troy VaughnABOUT PASTOR TROY F. VAUGHNPastor Troy F. Vaughn is a faith leader, author, and transformational voice whose life and leadership reflect the power of redemption, purpose, and collective impact. Once navigating life on Skid Row, Vaughn’s personal journey of restoration through faith has grown into a broader mission focused on restoring lives, developing leaders, and strengthening communities across Los Angeles.He is the Founder and Senior Leader of Christ-Centered Ministries, which works in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership to support individuals reentering society from homelessness and incarceration through faith-based guidance, leadership training,mentorship, and community reintegration.Vaughn previously served as Chief Executive Officer of The Los Angeles Mission, one of the nation’s largest rescue missions, where he led large-scale initiatives addressing homelessness, recovery, workforce development, and re-entry services. He is the author of From Skid Row to CEO and is widely recognized for bridging faith, leadership, and measurable community impact.MEDIA: Please RSVP to email address: erma@ebyrdcom.com or call (213) 382-3656.

