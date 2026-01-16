Nijigen no Mori’s 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Celebrates 'Gaara’s Birthday' in 2026

Gaara Tattoo Sticker “Revival! Gaara's Sand Art” Gaara's Gourd Weight Challenge

Three Events Available for a Limited Time, January 16-19, 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” attraction in the anime park Nijigen no Mori , located on Awaji island in Hyogo Prefecture the limited-time event “Gaara Birthday 2026” will be held fromfrom Friday, January 16, 2026, to Monday, January 19, 2026, to commemorate the birthday of Gaara, the Fifth Kazekage of The Village Hidden in the Sand.To celebrate the birthdayof Gaara on January 19 - , one of the most popular characters in the series - three special events will be held for a limited time. . Thefirst event “Gaara Tattoo Sticker: Attendee-Exclusive Gift,” offers all guests who enter the attraction during the event period a special sticker featuring Gaara’s iconic “Love” mark. This commemorative item is available exclusively during these four days. In “Revival! Gaara's Sand Art,” visitors can enjoy creating a one-of-a-kind sand art design featuring Gaara using vibrantly colored sand. This activity returns by popular demand following its strong reception at a previous event.For “Gaara's Gourd Weight Challenge,” guests can take part in a weight-guessing game using the “Gaara's Gourd Bag,” which has become a huge hit within the ninja village. . Participants who correctly guess the weight will receive one of two exclusive Gaara “Gemaki”-style bromides from the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” collection.Gaara, Naruto's eternal rival and one of his closest friends, takes center stage as visitors are invited tocelebrate his birthday in “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.”■Overview of “Gaara Birthday 2026”Event Period:January 16 (Fri) to January 19 (Mon), 2026Hours:10:00 AM to 8:00 PM (Last admission at 6:00 PM)Details:1. Gaara Tattoo Sticker - Free Gift for All VisitorsAll visitors will receive a Gaara design tattoo sticker. Please note that quantities are limited, and distribution will end once supplies run out.2. “Revival! Gaara's Sand Art”The popular “Gaara's Sand Art” experience returns for a limited time. Using vibrant, colored sand, guests can freely decorate an illustration of Gaara to create a one-of-a-kind sand art piece.Location:Shinobi-Zato Workshop, inside “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”Time:12:00~14:00Cost:Free ※A separate attraction admission ticket is required3.Gaara's Gourd Weight ChallengeThe “Gaara's Gourd Bag,” inspired by the iconic gourd Gaara carries in the series, contains a specific “weight” related to Gaara inside. Guests can take on the “Weight Guessing Game” by lifting the backpack and attempting to estimate its weight. Those who guess correctly will receive their choice of one of two limited-edition Gaara Gemaki-style bromides, available exclusively at “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”.Location:Shinobi-Zato Workshop, inside “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”Time:12:00~14:00Cost:Free ※Aseparate attraction admission ticket is requiredURL：ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

