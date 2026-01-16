AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Market to Grow at 38.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Satellite Launch Vehicle Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company's Satellite Launch Vehicle Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The satellite launch vehicle industry is experiencing rapid expansion as technological advancements and increased satellite deployments drive demand worldwide. This sector plays a crucial role in supporting communication, scientific exploration, and defense efforts, making it a key area of growth in the aerospace field. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

The satellite launch vehicle market has seen significant growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $20.21 billion in 2025 to $22.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This upward trajectory has been fueled by increasing satellite deployments for communication and earth observation purposes, which have boosted demand for launches using vehicles like PSLV and GSLV. Additionally, government-backed space programs are driving the development of indigenous launch technologies, while advancements in multi-stage propulsion systems are enhancing payload capacities and mission reliability. The expansion of commercial satellite operators and their growing need for launch services, as well as the rising use of launch vehicles in scientific and interplanetary missions, have further energized market activity.

Projected Market Expansion and Emerging Trends in Satellite Launch Vehicle Industry

Looking ahead, the satellite launch vehicle market is predicted to sustain rapid growth, reaching $36.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%. This forecasted expansion is supported by breakthroughs in reusable launch vehicle technology, which help reduce launch costs and improve competitiveness. There is also increasing demand for launching small satellite constellations, which drives up the frequency of launches required. International collaborations are growing, broadening access to global launch infrastructure. Investments in heavy-lift launch systems are enabling more ambitious deep-space and large-payload missions. Furthermore, advancements in digital mission planning and automated launch operations are enhancing operational efficiency. Key trends shaping the future include the rise of reusable vehicles, satellite miniaturization, growth in commercial launch services, expanding demand for low earth orbit (LEO) launches, and more defense-related satellite deployments.

Understanding the Role of Satellite Launch Vehicles

Satellite launch vehicles are rocket-powered systems designed specifically to transport satellites and other payloads from the Earth’s surface into space. They provide the essential propulsion, guidance, and control necessary to insert payloads into various orbits or trajectories, including those directed toward nearby planets. These vehicles enable a wide range of space missions, from communication and earth observation to interplanetary exploration.

Primary Factors Propelling Growth in the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

The rapid increase in satellite launches is a major factor driving market growth. Satellite launches involve deploying satellites into orbit with the help of satellite launch vehicles, which are engineered to carry and place payloads precisely where needed in space. For example, in January 2024, the Space Foundation—a US-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing space education and innovation—reported a record high in global launch activity for the third year in a row, with 223 launch attempts and 212 successful missions. Commercial launches surged by 50% compared to 2022, highlighting the expanding demand that continues to stimulate the satellite launch vehicle market.

Asia-Pacific Leading Growth in the Satellite Launch Vehicle Industry

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the satellite launch vehicle market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report also covers other key geographic areas including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving a comprehensive view of global market developments and opportunities.

