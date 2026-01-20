Noritz and Nihon Itomic Form Partnership to Develop Commercial CO₂ Heat Pump Water Heaters for North America Noritz and Nihon Itomic‗Booth

– Exhibit at AHR Expo 2026, One of the World’s Largest HVAC&R Shows, in Las Vegas This February –

JAPAN, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noritz Corporation (Head Office: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan; President and CEO: Masayuki Takenaka), a leading manufacturer of water heating systems, and Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President: Hirofumi Moriya) have entered into a partnership to develop their first commercial CO₂ heat pump water heater for the North American market.

As part of this launch initiative, the two companies will showcase the new technology at AHR Expo, one of the world’s largest HVAC&R exhibitions, taking place from February 2-4, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.



Background and Purpose of Partnership

Environmental awareness and decarbonization initiatives have gained more attention over the years across North America, driving strong demand for electrification and heat pump water heating solutions. In line with its medium-term management plan, Noritz has positioned global business expansion as a core growth strategy, with the North American market representing a key focus area.

Noritz and Nihon Itomic first partnered in July 2025 to launch a commercial hybrid water heating system for the Japanese market. Building on that success, the two companies are now leveraging Nihon Itomic’s expertise in electric and CO₂ heat pump technology and Noritz’s proven manufacturing capabilities to jointly develop their first commercial CO₂ heat pump water heater for North America.

Details of Partnership and Future Outlook

Under this partnership, Nihon Itomic will lead product development. Manufacturing will be carried out by RB Corporation (Head Office: Tsuchiura, Ibaraki, Japan; President: Takeshi Tsuji), a Noritz Group company, while NORITZ AMERICA CORPORATION (Head Office: Fountain Valley, California, USA; President and CEO: Jay Hassel) will oversee sales and distribution in the North American market. CO₂ refrigerant-based heat pump water heaters offer a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil fuel systems and integrate seamlessly with renewable energy sources. Through this joint development and future market introduction, Noritz and Nihon Itomic aim to accelerate the transition to a decarbonized society and create a future where comfort and environmental responsibility coexist.

About AHR Expo 2026

Organizers: ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers), AHRI (Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute)

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, USA

Dates: February 2-4, 2026

Visitors (2025): Approx. 50,000

Exhibitors (2025): Approx. 1,800 companies

Focus Areas: Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, piping, control systems, energy efficiency, sustainability, etc.

Official Website: https://www.ahrexpo.com/

Company Profiles

Noritz Corporation

President and CEO Masayuki Takenaka

Head Office 93 Edomachi, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan

Established March 1951

Business Manufacturing, sales, and service of equipment such as water heaters and gas stoves

Website https://www.noritzglobal.com/



NORITZ AMERICA CORPORATION

President and CEO Jay Hassel

Head Office 11160 Grace Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708, USA

Established January 2002

Business Sales and after-sales service of gas tankless water heaters and related products

Website https://noritz.com/



Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd.

President Hirofumi Moriya

Head Office Tokyo Skytree East Tower 24F, 1-1-2, Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established March 1957

Business Plan, design, develop, manufacture, sell, and maintain commercial use

water heaters, boilers, instantaneous water heaters, hot water storage tank, sink unit with electric water heater, CO2 Heat Pump Water Heater, supply hot water units, faucets and fittings.

Website https://www.itomic.co.jp/english/

