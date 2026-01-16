OmniWatch Analysis Finds Identity Theft Rates At All-Time High, According To New FTC Data

Verified cases and financial losses soar as digital scams and imposter fraud target Americans of all ages. The most common types of identity theft in 2025 are Credit Card, Loan/Lease, and Other.

Identity theft reports surpassed 2024 totals within the first nine months of 2025, as scam-driven fraud losses climbed to $10.9 billion.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identity theft in the United States has reached unprecedented levels in 2025, according to a comprehensive new report summarized and analyzed by OmniWatch . Using FTC Consumer Sentinel Network data and original survey insights, the analysis reveals that cases of identity theft reported in the first nine months of 2025 have already surpassed last year’s total, with financial losses also outpacing previous years.Key findings from 2025:- New record for identity theft reports: Over 1.15 million identity theft cases were filed in just the first three quarters of 2025, exceeding the 1.13 million reports filed for all of 2024.- Escalating financial losses: Losses tied to fraud and identity-related crimes climbed to $10.9 billion through September 2025, nearly matching the $11 billion lost in all of 2024 and more than double the losses recorded in 2021.- Digital scams surge: Social media is now the most common way scammers contact victims in most age groups, while credit card fraud, loan fraud, and new forms of identity theft are all seeing record volumes.- Imposter scams break records: In Q3 2025 alone, Americans reported over $1 billion in losses to imposter scams—including government, business, romance, and tech support schemes.- Investment scams are most damaging: 80% of investment scam victims lost money, with a median loss of $10,000 per case.- Protection gap persists: While 66% of Americans say identity theft is their top fear, only 21% use any identity protection service.“Identity theft is becoming part of everyday life for Americans, and the numbers from 2025 are sobering,” said Steven Gray, OmniWatch CEO. “Scammers are growing more sophisticated, and digital platforms are now central to their tactics.”Who is being targeted?- Adults ages 40-49 experience the highest rate of reports, due to high financial activity.- Seniors are hit hardest in the wallet, especially by investment and government imposter scams.- Romance scams, which result in the highest median losses, don’t discriminate—yet they disproportionately target women, seniors, widows, and divorcees.OmniWatch advises consumers to protect themselves by monitoring their credit, using secure passwords, and considering professional identity protection tools . Seniors and job seekers should be especially vigilant, as these groups are currently targeted most aggressively.For the full 2025 Identity Theft Statistics report , visit the OmniWatch blog.About OmniWatchOmniWatch is a leading provider of identity theft monitoring and protection, offering real-time alerts, resources, and expert support to help individuals and businesses stay secure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.