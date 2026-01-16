Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 Elite Press Conference Unveils Top Local and International Athletes

Announcing Elite Men’s and Women’s Athletes and Official Pacers Set to Participate in 14th Edition

DOHA, QATAR, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, hosted the Elite Press Conference for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026, officially unveiling the leading athletes set to compete in the 14th edition of the landmark marathon.The press conference united elite local and international marathoners, reinforcing the event’s standing as a World Athletics Gold Label race and one of the region’s most competitive road races.Local elite participation at the press conference was represented by Qatari long-distance runner Lulwa Al Marri, who will compete in the full 42 KM race at this year’s Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, aiming to beat her personal best, while underscoring the role of healthy competition in inspiring, supporting, and empowering the next generation of Qatari women in sport.Speaking at the Elite Press Conference, international endurance runner and Paralympian Richard Whitehead expressed his pride at returning to Doha as he prepares to compete in his 101st marathon, with a target of a sub-three-hour finish. Whitehead described the marathon as a powerful community event that reflects the true meaning of sport and inspires the next generation.Additionally, the men’s international elite runners include a strong line-up: Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia, Sammy Kitwara of Kenya, and Oqbe Kibrom Ruesom of Eritrea, all of whom bring proven performances across major global marathons and championship events.Among the international elite women competing this year is an impressive Ethiopian line-up, including Tigist Girma and Muluhabt Tsega, both of whom bring strong personal bests and have placed among the top runners in international marathons.The race will be supported by a team of official pacers from Tunisia. The pacer team brings together accomplished road runners, trail and ultra-trail athletes with extensive experience in international races.Their role is to help runners maintain a steady rhythm, manage race strategy, and stay motivated throughout the course, ensuring a safe, well-paced, and supportive race experience for participants of all levels.Commenting on the elite line-up, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, said, “The elite line-up for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 reflects the calibre, competitiveness, and global standing of this event. With a strong presence of local elite runners, alongside Olympic and world champions, rising international contenders, and experienced pacers, this year’s race showcases the very best of marathon running and reinforces Doha’s position on the world athletics calendar.”The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 will be broadcast internationally by Al Kass and SNTV, extending the marathon’s reach to audiences around the world.The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo continues to unite world-class sport and community participation, reflecting Qatar’s established sporting excellence. The race will take place on Friday, 16 January 2026, with 20,000 runners expected to compete across all race categories, making it one of the region’s most anticipated sporting events.-END-About OoredooOoredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.X (Twitter): OoredooQatarInstagram: OoredooQatarFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar Website: www.ooredoo.qa

