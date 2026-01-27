VeritasChain Introduces VeraSnap, a Cryptographic Evidence Tool for Verifiable Media Capture Records

Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems. Capture photos with tamper-proof evidence. Each shot is signed with Secure Enclave, timestamped via RFC 3161 TSA, and optionally verified with Face ID. Location, time, and photographer identity—all cryptographically sealed. VeraCheck validates proofs via QR, file, or JSON—checking signatures, hashes, and timestamps. Chain Integrity dashboard shows all events, anchor status, and detects tampering. Full transparency with cryptographic guarantees.

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ■ Product AnnouncementVeritasChain Standards Organization today announced VeraSnap, an evidence generation tool designed to record photo and video capture operations and the provenance of resulting data in a form that can be independently verified after the fact.VeraSnap is not a general-purpose camera application.It does not determine the truth, accuracy, legitimacy, or legal validity of captured content.Its purpose is strictly limited to recording capture operations and their technical history as verifiable records.■ What Is World-First (Precisely Scoped)Based on an independent world-first defensibility analysis (dated January 17, 2026), VeraSnap’s world-first claim is asserted only in the following precise scope:・As a general-consumer iOS capture application, VeraSnap is the first identified to combine, in a single workflow:・Cryptographic evidence generation for capture records (hashing and digital signatures)・Independent third-party timestamping using an RFC 3161 Time-Stamp Authority (TSA)・Merkle-based integrity logging for verification artifacts・Optional capture-time OS biometric authentication attempt recording (Attested Capture Mode)・An explicit “evidence tool” posture that avoids claims of truth, authenticity, or identityThis claim refers to the combined capability set above, not to any single component in isolation.World-First Report (English):■ What VeraSnap RecordsVeraSnap generates a capture record that may include:・A record that a capture operation occurred・Cryptographic hashes for tamper-evident change detection・A digital signature over the capture record・An external timestamp response (RFC 3161) based on a hash value only・Merkle-based inclusion proof data when availableThese records are designed to support post-hoc examination and independent verification of the record’s integrity and timing.■ Explicit Limitations (Non-Claims)VeraSnap does not provide:・Truth or fact determination・Authenticity or legality guarantees・Fake detection or prevention・Identity verification or “who the person is” confirmation・A claim that a record is automatically admissible as legal evidenceAny interpretation of recorded material requires separate investigation and contextual validation.■ Verification (VeraCheck)VeraSnap includes VeraCheck functionality to examine record integrity.VeraCheck can evaluate:・Event hash consistency (recompute and compare)・Digital signature validity (ES256)・Image hash consistency・External timestamp validation status・Merkle proof validation statusVeraCheck results confirm the integrity of the record and associated verification artifacts.They do not confirm truth, legitimacy, or identity.■ Optional Attested Capture Mode (Default OFF)VeraSnap includes an optional feature called Attested Capture Mode, disabled by default.When enabled:・A device biometric authentication attempt is performed before or after capture・Only the attempt result (success or failure) and timing relationship are recorded・Capture remains possible even if authentication fails・Failure is explicitly distinguishable in the recordThis feature is not identity verification.It does not establish who the person is, and it must not be interpreted as legal identity proof.■ Evidence Pack for Submission (Recommended)VeraSnap distinguishes between casual sharing and formal submission.For legal, audit, and dispute contexts, VeraSnap recommends exporting an Evidence Pack that bundles:・Original image or video file・Forensic proof JSON (full record, including optional fields if enabled)・A verification summary document that includes explicit disclaimers・A README describing how to verify the package and what it does not claimImages alone are “reference material.”For formal submission and audit workflows, the Evidence Pack is the intended package.■ Privacy ModelVeraSnap is designed to minimize external disclosure.・Capture records and media remain on-device by default・External services receive hash values only (no media, location, or personal data)・Shareable exports exclude location, detailed device data, and attestation fields by default・Forensic exports can include optional fields and are intended for legal/audit contexts with user warning■ Chain Integrity VerificationA new feature to verify the health of your proof chain.・Statistics: View total events, active/invalidated counts, and anchor status at a glance・Integrity Verification: Tap "Run Verification" to check the entire chain for tampering・Reset Function: If issues are detected, reset the chain and start fresh■ Operational Notes (Self-Signing Model)VeraSnap uses a device key to sign capture records.This indicates that the record was signed on that device, but it does not by itself establish who controlled the device or who the signer is.Organizations using VeraSnap at scale should define separate operational policies for device issuance, key handling, and internal accountability mapping.■ Intended Use CasesVeraSnap is intended for professional contexts requiring verifiable capture records:・Evidence submission・Independent verification・Audit and compliance documentation・Legal and dispute support・Journalistic and investigative documentation・Operational and field-work recordsVeraSnap is not designed for casual photography or social media promotion.■ Built on Open Standard: CPP v1.0VeraSnap is the first application implementing CPP v1.0 (Capture Provenance Profile), an open specification developed by VeritasChain Standards Organization for cryptographically verifiable media capture provenance.CPP introduces the Completeness Invariant, a mathematical mechanism using XOR hash sums that detects any missing events in capture chains. This capability addresses a critical gap in existing content authenticity standards where selective deletion of photographs or video segments remains undetectable.The specification requires external RFC 3161 timestamps to eliminate self-attestation vulnerabilities and mandates location data OFF by default to protect user privacy. The Attested Capture Extension (ACE) provides zero-knowledge biometric attestation, proving authentication was attempted without storing any biometric data.As a reference implementation of CPP, VeraSnap demonstrates the specification's practical application while maintaining full compliance with the open standard. Users benefit from interoperability with any future CPP-compliant applications and avoid vendor lock-in.The CPP specification is freely available under CC BY 4.0 license, enabling independent verification of all cryptographic claims.CPP Specification: https://github.com/veritaschain/cpp-spec ■ AvailabilityVeraSnap is planned for release on iOS 17.0+ in 2026.■ About VeritasChain Standards OrganizationVeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) is a non-profit, vendor-neutral standards body developing open specifications for cryptographically verifiable audit trails in AI and algorithmic systems.Website: https://veritaschain.org GitHub: https://github.com/veritaschain VeraSnap is positioned as an evidence-generation and verification support tool, not as an adjudication or truth-determination system.

