VFD Group Unveils 2026 Strategy at Kigali Leadership Retreat

IKOYI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VFD Group , a leading African investment company , has convened its Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda, bringing together senior executives to align on the Group’s 2026 strategy focused on institutionalization, disciplined execution, and leadership development across its expanding ecosystem.The retreat reflects a deliberate strategic shift as the Group positions 2026 as a defining year for consolidating gains and scaling long-term impact. Leadership described the year as one focused on execution, identity, and institutional strength, with institutionalization identified as the foundation for preserving value, deepening existing platforms, and strengthening leadership capacity across Africa.“Profitability is non-negotiable,” said Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of VFD Group.“For VFD Group, the mindset for 2026 is institutionalization. The focus is on preserving what we have built, deepening what we have established, and enhancing our leadership bench. Leadership is our most important asset. Our objective is to transform skilled individuals into remarkable leaders capable of building and sustaining great companies across our ecosystem,” Okpala said.He further noted that while the Group recently concluded a ₦50 billion capital raise, capital deployment must be supported by strong governance structures and leadership discipline to unlock sustainable value.“We recently completed a ₦50 billion capital raise, which provides additional capacity to pursue strategic opportunities. However, capital alone is not sufficient. We must continue to broaden our ecosystem, strengthen leadership within our operating companies, and institutionalize governance as a strategic tool to protect value and enhance returns,” he added.Kigali as a Blueprint for ExecutionThe choice of Kigali as the retreat location was intentional, with Rwanda’s development trajectory serving as a practical reference point for disciplined execution and long-term planning.“Rwanda represents a compelling example of what disciplined execution and long-term thinking can achieve,” Okpala said. “Hosting this retreat here reflects our stage of maturity as a Group and our desire to learn from systems that emphasize accountability, national pride, and sustained progress.”Turning Strategy into Daily ActionExecutives also shared approaches for translating Group-level strategy into measurable outcomes at the subsidiary level. Chinelo Anadu, Managing Director of VFD Ghana, highlighted the importance of execution discipline and employee ownership.“The Group’s ambition is clear: value creation through execution,” Anadu said. “At the operating company level, we translate strategy into trackable daily, monthly, and annual targets. Employee buy-in is essential. When teams take ownership of the vision, execution becomes more effective. Regular operational reviews allow us to remain flexible, identify gaps early, and celebrate incremental wins that sustain momentum.”Eliminating Growth ConstraintsChioma Esike, Managing Director of Herel Global, emphasized the need to address limiting mindsets that can constrain scale.“One of the most critical constraints to growth is not thinking big enough,” Esike said. “Opportunities often exist to operate beyond conventional boundaries, but mindset limitations can restrict scale. In 2026, we are focused on removing those barriers and positioning our businesses for sustainable expansion.”2026 Strategic PrioritiesVFD Group outlined three non-negotiable priorities for 2026:Profitability and Capital Deployment: Leveraging the ₦50 billion capital raise to capture opportunities and deliver superior returns.Leadership Institutionalization: Developing leaders capable of building and sustaining high-performing companies across the Group’s ecosystem.Governance as Strategy: Embedding institutional governance frameworks to strengthen businesses and protect stakeholder value.About VFD GroupVFD Group is an African investment company focused on building capacity across the continent by creating and supporting platforms that enable the achievement of strategic objectives. With investments spanning multiple sectors, the Group is committed to leadership development, strong governance, and the delivery of sustainable value across its portfolio.Media Contact:Media and Corporate CommunicationsEmail: mcc@vfdgroup.comTelephone: +234 908 752 2477Website: https://vfdgroup.com/

