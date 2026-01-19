Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal

Jonathan Bartlett, General Manager at Discovery Samal

MANILA, NCR, PHILIPPINES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023.Discovery Samal, the newest resort under the Discovery Resorts brand and the first and only luxury convention resort in Mindanao , opened in July 2023 on the Island Garden City of Samal. Set across six hectares of beachfront overlooking the Davao Gulf, the property has quickly established itself as a landmark destination. With its expansive resort ballroom, the largest in the region with capacity for up to 1,000 guests, alongside luxury villas, suites, and curated dining concepts, Discovery Samal has become a premier venue for both leisure travelers and large-scale events.Bartlett, an American hotelier with extensive international experience, has worked with renowned properties such as JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Ace Hotel Palm Springs, and Mountain Modern Hotel in Wyoming, serving either in leadership roles or as a consultant. His expertise spans Forbes 5 Star service training, operational restructuring, and revenue growth. His appointment reflects Discovery Hospitality’s strategy of blending global best practices with the warmth of Filipino hospitality, positioning Discovery Samal as a testament to the brand’s role in elevating Filipino hospitality to world‑class standards.“I am thrilled to join Discovery Samal at such an exciting time,” Bartlett said. “This resort is uniquely positioned to showcase the best of Mindanao while delivering world-class experiences. My goal is to build on the strong foundation already in place, elevating service standards and creating memorable stays that highlight both international luxury and the distinct charm of Filipino hospitality.”Jose Parreño, Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Hospitality and President of Discovery World Corporation, added: “Discovery Hospitality has always been proud to champion Filipino hospitality. At the same time, we recognize the value of global perspectives in raising the bar. Jonathan’s appointment reflects our ambition to make Discovery Samal not just a destination in Mindanao, but a benchmark for luxury resorts in Southeast Asia.”For inquiries about Discovery Hospitality's brands, hotel management services , or partnership opportunities such as brand affiliation, operations support, and marketing systems, please visit www.discoveryhospitality.com or contact Lynette Ermac, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, at lynette.ermac@discoveryhospitality.com

