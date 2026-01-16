Enerdatics Launches Its Annual Global Renewable Energy M&A Report, Highlighting $87 Billion in Deal Activity in 2025

Global Renewable Energy M&A Overview (2025): Reported deal value reached $87B, with Europe leading activity, storage driving momentum, and U.S. M&A recalibrating amid policy uncertainty.

Report finds capital concentrated around execution-ready portfolios, battery storage, hybrids, and platform-scale consolidation across regions.

Capital became more disciplined in 2025, with buyers paying a premium for execution certainty, grid access, and scale.” — Mohit Kaul, CEO of Enerdatics Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerdatics today announced the release of its Annual Global Renewable Energy M&A Report 2025 , revealing that reported renewable energy mergers and acquisitions reached $87B during the year as dealmaking became more selective and increasingly centred on execution certainty, grid-secured portfolios, and flexibility-driven assets.While macro pressures—including higher financing costs, shifting underwriting assumptions, and policy uncertainty in select markets—reshaped transaction dynamics in 2025, Enerdatics found that capital remained firmly committed to the energy transition. Instead of broad-based asset rotation, buyers increasingly focused on late-stage, delivery-oriented portfolios and transaction structures designed to accelerate deployment.“2025 marked a reset rather than a retreat for renewable energy M&A ,” said Mohit Kaul, Founder & CEO of Enerdatics. “Capital became more disciplined, with buyers consistently paying a premium for certainty, grid access, and scale. The market is rewarding platforms and projects that can move quickly from development to execution.”Global Deal Themes: Storage, Hybrids, and Delivery CertaintyEnerdatics’ report highlights how battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybridisation strategies emerged as the most consistent cross-regional M&A themes in 2025. With growing power price volatility and increasing grid congestion in multiple markets, investors and strategic buyers are prioritising assets that can support grid flexibility and unlock more predictable long-term value.In parallel, Enerdatics observed a continued shift away from incremental asset transactions and toward platform-scale consolidation, particularly in markets where integrated ownership models and multi-asset operating capabilities provide a strategic advantage. These trends signal an increasingly differentiated M&A landscape, where the ability to execute—technically, commercially, and operationally—has become central to transaction outcomes.Regional SnapshotRegionally, Enerdatics’ report shows dealmaking remained uneven but intentional in 2025. Europe (~$33B) held up as a stabilizer as flexibility and delivery-ready portfolios stayed in focus, while North America (~$20B) moderated amid higher financing costs and policy uncertainty—reinforcing a clear premium for execution certainty.Across APAC and Latin America (~$30B combined), activity remained resilient, supported by rising interest in storage and a noticeable shift toward platform-scale consolidation in select markets. “Across emerging markets, scale and execution capability increasingly defined value,” said Kshitij NR, Head of Research at Enerdatics.Outlook for 2026: Execution and Flexibility to Remain CentralLooking ahead, Enerdatics expects execution certainty to further drive pricing and prioritisation, with greater differentiation across development stages, grid access profiles, and contracting visibility. BESS and hybrid portfolios are expected to remain leading global themes, while platform-led expansion is likely to accelerate in select regions through strategic partnerships and integrated acquisitions.Access the ReportThe Annual Global Renewable Energy M&A Report 2025 is available as a paid publication for investors, corporate development and M&A teams, developers, utilities, OEMs, and financial sponsors. To access the report, click here:Alternatively, contact Enerdatics directly to request access and pricing.Webinar: In-Depth Briefing on the Report (22 January 2026)Enerdatics will also host a live webinar on 22 January 2026, where Mohit Kaul and Kshitij NR (Head of Research, Enerdatics) will discuss key themes from the report and share additional insights.To register, click here:

