New AI Eraser in Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.8 Simplifies Photo Cleanup and Enhancement

Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.8 introduces AI Eraser, expanding its enhancement workflow with intelligent object removal and background reconstruction.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the leading AI-powered brand from Digiarty Software, has released Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.8. The update introduces AI Eraser, a feature that brings object removal and background reconstruction directly into the enhancement process. Alongside existing AI-powered tools for denoising, deblurring, upscaling, and the recently added color correction, users can now perform photo cleanup more efficiently within a single application.

Traditionally, users often had to switch between separate tools, such as image enhancers and dedicated background removers, or rely on multiple filters and manual selections to isolate and remove unwanted elements. These approaches typically involved careful masking and step-by-step adjustments before further enhancement could begin. With the new AI Eraser, Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.8 simplifies the workflow: users can brush over unwanted objects and the AI intelligently reconstructs the background. This eliminates the need to switch between different tools or create complex masks, allowing for a faster, more intuitive editing workflow.

Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.8 is available now for Windows 10/11 and macOS 10.15 or later.

New AI Eraser: Background-Aware Object Removal

Rather than simply deleting objects, AI Eraser focuses on background-aware reconstruction, intelligently filling erased areas and blending them with surrounding textures. It removes unwanted elements while maintaining the image’s natural structure and minimizing visible artifacts, even in detailed or repetitive backgrounds.

Users can remove a wide range of elements, including:

* Clutter, photobombers, vehicles, and buildings that disrupt composition

* Text, signs, icons, and overlays on regular or textured surfaces

* Background distractions such as wires and fences, even in visually complex environments

Edits can be applied in a controlled, step-by-step manner, allowing users to remove multiple elements gradually and review each change before finalizing the result.

With AI Eraser, users can now complete the entire enhancement process within a single application. Image cleanup, color correction, noise reduction, deblurring, and upscaling can all be handled in one continuous workflow, reducing the need to switch between multiple tools or export files at different stages. This integrated approach helps streamline editing, preserve image quality, and simplify everyday enhancement tasks.

“AI Eraser represents another step forward in Aiarty’s commitment to making professional-grade image enhancement accessible and intuitive,” said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. “We will continue to refine the technology, expanding its capabilities to handle even more complex backgrounds and to deliver smarter, more automated editing experiences for our users.”

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Image Enhancer is available through one-time purchase options, giving users full ownership without recurring subscription fees. To celebrate the release of V3.8 and the New Year, special discounts are being offered:

* Lifetime License (3 PC/Macs): 49% off at $79 (originally $155). This license includes lifetime access with free upgrades and no recurring fees.

* Year Standalone License (1 PC/Mac): 24% off at $65 (originally $85). This option is ideal for users who prefer short-term flexibility without automatic renewal.

For more details and to purchase, visit the official website.



About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

