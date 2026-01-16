Fridge.com ranks 150 U.S. cities on energy costs, fresh food access, and kitchen economics to find the Smartest Kitchen Cities in America.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fridge.com has released its comprehensive 2026 "Cold Standard" analysis, a massive data project covering 50 states and 150 cities. By cross-referencing January 2026 residential electricity rates, local fresh food access data, and grocery inflation indices, Fridge.com has identified the specific municipalities where the modern kitchen is most efficient, healthy, and economically resilient.

The Metric: The Fridge.com Intelligence Score (FIS) Fridge.com analysts ranked cities on a 0–100 scale based on three pillars:

1. Grid Efficiency: Local cost per kWh vs. appliance efficiency adoption.

2. Nutritional Velocity: Access to fresh produce and local health rankings.

3. Kitchen Economics: Grocery spend as a percentage of median income.



– REGION 1: THE NORTHEAST –

Connecticut (27.72¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: High rates drive Energy Star adoption.

- Stamford (FIS: 92): Fridge.com data shows residents replace appliances 20% faster than the US average.

- New Haven (FIS: 88): High density of year-round markets boosts fresh food scores.

- Hartford (FIS: 85): Leader in peak-hour energy avoidance programs.

Maine (29.42¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Deep freeze resilience for long winters.

- Portland (FIS: 94): Identified by Fridge.com as the "Farm-to-Freezer" capital for seafood storage.

- Lewiston (FIS: 86): Lowest grocery-to-income ratio in the state.

- Bangor (FIS: 81): Highest percentage of backup power for refrigeration.

Massachusetts (31.37¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: The smartest, most efficient grid usage.

- Cambridge (FIS: 98): Fridge.com notes fridges here are stocked with 40% more produce than average.

- Boston (FIS: 95): Highest concentration of counter-depth high-efficiency units.

- Worcester (FIS: 89): Fast-growing adoption of solar-backed kitchen appliances.

New Hampshire (27.27¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Cold-climate garage storage experts.

- Nashua (FIS: 91): High median income meets moderate grocery costs.

- Manchester (FIS: 88): High sales of Wi-Fi-enabled units for remote monitoring.

- Concord (FIS: 84): Fridge.com finds the highest cubic-foot-per-person storage ratio here.

New Jersey (22.55¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Commuter kitchens with meal-prep focus.

- Jersey City (FIS: 93): Ranked #28 fittest city; high fresh produce demand.

- Princeton (FIS: 90): High adoption of "Zero-Waste" kitchen practices.

- Newark (FIS: 85): Rapid shift toward compact, European-style refrigeration.

New York (26.95¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: High turnover and compact efficiency.

- Buffalo (FIS: 91): Fridge.com reports residents utilize deep freezers more effectively than any peer city.

- New York City (FIS: 89): Highest "Turnover Velocity"—groceries are eaten in 3 days avg.

- Rochester (FIS: 86): Ranked highly for energy-efficient home retrofits.

Pennsylvania (20.49¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Affordable groceries, aging homes.

- Pittsburgh (FIS: 88): High volume of older homes upgrading to Energy Star models.

- Philadelphia (FIS: 86): Fridge.com identifies high demand for specialty wine/beverage centers.

- Allentown (FIS: 82): Logistics hub keeps grocery prices 4% below regional avg.

Rhode Island (31.16¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Space-conscious vertical storage.

- Providence (FIS: 90): Restaurant density influences "pro-style" home setups.

- Warwick (FIS: 85): Aggressive state rebates accelerate old fridge retirement.

- Cranston (FIS: 83): Best balance of kitchen square footage vs. energy cost.

Vermont (24.78¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: The Greenest Kitchens in America.

- Burlington (FIS: 97): Nearly universal adoption of high-efficiency standards.

- South Burlington (FIS: 94): Highest per-capita access to CSA farm shares.

- Rutland (FIS: 88): Fridge.com cites this city as a leader in off-grid refrigeration.



– REGION 2: THE MIDWEST –

Illinois (18.74¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Urban efficiency meets rural capacity.

- Bloomington (FIS: 92): Ranked #3 nationally for Energy Star buildings.

- Chicago (FIS: 89): "Meal Prep" culture drives demand for precise cooling.

- Naperville (FIS: 88): Fridge.com finds the highest average fridge capacity (28+ cu. ft.) in the state.

Indiana (17.34¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Affordable power for secondary units.

- Fort Wayne (FIS: 89): Fast-growing fitness city; shifting to fresh proteins.

- Indianapolis (FIS: 87): Grocery costs are 8% below national average.

- Carmel (FIS: 86): High installation rate of luxury column refrigeration.

Iowa (13.48¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Wind energy powers guilt-free freezing.

- Dubuque (FIS: 93): Ranked #6 nationally for Energy Star buildings per capita.

- Des Moines (FIS: 91): High "kitchen resilience" scores due to modern housing.

- Iowa City (FIS: 88): Student population drives durable, mid-sized efficiency.

Kansas (15.16¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: The Pantry State; massive freezer space.

- Manhattan (FIS: 90): Ranked #4 for Energy Star efficiency.

- Overland Park (FIS: 89): Fridge.com notes the lowest "unhealthy adults" rate in region.

- Wichita (FIS: 85): "Lean manufacturing" principles applied to waste reduction.

Michigan (20.46¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Rising rates forcing efficiency upgrades.

- Jackson (FIS: 96): #1 in US for Energy Star buildings (Small City category).

- Ann Arbor (FIS: 94): High adoption of AI-enabled food waste tracking.

- Grand Rapids (FIS: 90): Access to varied agriculture keeps produce drawers full.

Minnesota (16.37¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: The Cold Chain experts.

- Minneapolis (FIS: 97): #6 Fittest City; bike-able grocery runs mean fresher food.

- St. Paul (FIS: 93): Fridge.com identifies high rates of canning/freezing summer produce.

- Rochester (FIS: 91): Medical hub drives demand for "zone-cooling" hygiene.

Missouri (12.95¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Low energy costs encourage bulk buying.

- Joplin (FIS: 92): Ranked #11 cheapest groceries in the US.

- Kansas City (FIS: 88): Highest per-capita ownership of meat-specific freezers.

- St. Louis (FIS: 86): Rapid modernization of historic kitchens with slim units.

Nebraska (13.13¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Public power ensures reliable storage.

- Lincoln (FIS: 94): Jumped to #16 in national fitness; massive nutritional upgrade.

- Omaha (FIS: 90): High demand for sub-zero freezers for high-value beef.

- Bellevue (FIS: 85): Newer housing stock offers better insulated kitchens.

North Dakota (12.82¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Seasonal usage of garage fridges.

- Minot (FIS: 95): Fridge.com highlights the lowest grocery spend-to-income ratio (under 18%).

- Fargo (FIS: 90): Tech influence drives smart-kitchen adoption.

- Bismarck (FIS: 87): Consistent low rates allow for 24/7 deep freezing.

Ohio (17.85¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Most improved kitchen health scores.

- Cincinnati (FIS: 91): Jumped 27 spots in fitness rankings; rapidly "greening."

- Cleveland (FIS: 88): Market culture drives daily fresh shopping.

- Columbus (FIS: 87): "Smart City" grants leading to grid-integrated appliances.

South Dakota (14.09¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: High self-reliance and processing.

- Sioux Falls (FIS: 92): No state tax + low energy = premium appliance budgets.

- Rapid City (FIS: 88): High access to ranch-direct beef.

- Aberdeen (FIS: 84): Exceptional knowledge of food preservation techniques.

Wisconsin (18.37¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Dairy State demands precise temps.

- Madison (FIS: 96): #7 fittest city; parks encourage fresh lifestyle.

- Manitowoc (FIS: 89): Locals prioritize American-made reliability.

- Milwaukee (FIS: 87): Fridge.com finds high ownership of beverage centers/kegerators.



– REGION 3: THE SOUTH –

Alabama (16.72¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Humidity protection is key.

- Huntsville (FIS: 91): Engineers demand high-spec, precise cooling systems.

- Birmingham (FIS: 86): Food scene upgrading homes to "chef-grade" standards.

- Mobile (FIS: 84): High access to seafood necessitates reliable deep-freeze.

Arkansas (13.26¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Low cost of living leader.

- Russellville (FIS: 90): Ranked #9 for Energy Star buildings.

- Fayetteville (FIS: 89): Organic farming community fills fridges with greens.

- Little Rock (FIS: 85): Residents excel at bulk-prepping meals.

Delaware (18.31¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Tax-free premium purchasing.

- Wilmington (FIS: 88): Easy access to diverse mid-Atlantic produce.

- Dover (FIS: 85): Proximity to farms keeps "food miles" low.

- Newark (FIS: 84): Student population drives efficient, compact storage.

Florida (15.70¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Battling ambient garage heat.

- Orlando (FIS: 94): #18 fittest city; focus on hydration/fruit storage.

- Sebring (FIS: 92): Ranked #4 nationally for Energy Star buildings.

- Miami (FIS: 90): Fridge.com notes leadership in "dual-compressor" humidity control.

Georgia (14.53¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Logistics hubs keep prices low.

- Atlanta (FIS: 93): Ranked #4 for Energy Star emissions avoided.

- Sandy Springs (FIS: 90): Highest share of "Green" certified homes for sale.

- Savannah (FIS: 87): High demand for rapid-cooling seafood tech.

Kentucky (13.62¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Low energy, strong agriculture.

- Louisville (FIS: 89): #3 for Energy Star buildings (Mid-Sized).

- Lexington (FIS: 88): "Bluegrass" farms provide high-quality produce.

- Bowling Green (FIS: 84): High appreciation for durable manufacturing.

Louisiana (12.39¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Cheapest power, massive freezers.

- New Orleans (FIS: 88): High turnover due to daily cooking culture.

- Baton Rouge (FIS: 85): High generator + fridge integration for storms.

- Lafayette (FIS: 83): Fridge.com reports highest per-capita freezer usage for game.

Maryland (22.30¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Premium efficiency market.

- Rockville (FIS: 92): High education correlates with smart food storage.

- Baltimore (FIS: 89): Rapid uptake of efficiency in row homes.

- Annapolis (FIS: 87): High demand for marine-grade refrigeration.

Mississippi (14.47¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Affordability leader.

- Jackson (FIS: 85): Low housing costs allow for kitchen upgrades.

- Hattiesburg (FIS: 83): Central location reduces grocery logistics costs.

- Biloxi (FIS: 82): Coastal economy drives freezer chest demand.

North Carolina (15.05¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Tech boom shaping kitchens.

- Raleigh (FIS: 94): #2 nationally for Energy Star buildings (Mid-Sized).

- Charlotte (FIS: 91): Banking wealth drives premium appliance sales.

- Asheville (FIS: 89): Hub for organic, sustainable eating.

Oklahoma (14.42¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: The Dollar Stretcher state.

- Tulsa (FIS: 90): Remote workers bringing coastal eco-habits.

- Oklahoma City (FIS: 88): Infrastructure investment improving grid reliability.

- Ardmore (FIS: 86): Healthy grocery spend-to-income ratio (26%).

South Carolina (15.64¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: New South efficiency standards.

- Charleston (FIS: 91): Integrating modern cooling into historic footprints.

- Greenville (FIS: 89): High density of LEED-certified apartments.

- Columbia (FIS: 86): High temps drive better insulation demand.

Tennessee (13.06¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Cheap power, entertainment focus.

- Nashville (FIS: 92): High demand for large capacity "Entertaining Fridges."

- Chattanooga (FIS: 90): World-class internet enables smart-kitchens.

- Knoxville (FIS: 87): Eco-friendly purchasing habits.

Texas (16.11¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Gamified energy usage.

- San Angelo (FIS: 96): #2 nationally for Energy Star buildings.

- Austin (FIS: 94): Highest demand for sustainable appliances.

- Plano (FIS: 92): Fridge.com notes residents reported largest aerobic activity increase.

Virginia (16.36¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Healthiest fridges in the US.

- Arlington (FIS: 99): #1 Fittest City; highest produce consumption.

- Alexandria (FIS: 94): Leading in food waste reduction/composting.

- Richmond (FIS: 91): High activity levels fuel meal-prep demand.

West Virginia (16.19¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Durability and pantry focus.

- Wheeling (FIS: 88): #6 nationally for Energy Star buildings (Small City).

- Morgantown (FIS: 85): University influence brings sustainability practices.

- Charleston (FIS: 82): High purchasing power for groceries.



– REGION 4: THE WEST –

Alaska (26.46¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Survival-based preservation.

- Anchorage (FIS: 85): High reliance on freezer-stored wild game/fish.

- Fairbanks (FIS: 82): Residents use outdoors as "nature's fridge" in winter.

- Juneau (FIS: 80): Clean hydro offsets high shipping costs.

Arizona (15.55¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: The Hydration State.

- Tucson (FIS: 90): Gastronomy designation drives ingredient quality.

- Phoenix (FIS: 88): Solar panels offset high cooling costs.

- Mesa (FIS: 86): One of the lowest monthly grocery costs in West.

California (33.60¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Efficiency Innovators.

- Irvine (FIS: 98): #3 Healthiest City; pristine organic storage.

- San Francisco (FIS: 97): Strict composting means zero fridge clutter.

- San Jose (FIS: 96): Highest adoption of smart-screen family hubs.

Colorado (16.26¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: The Leanest State.

- Denver (FIS: 95): Top 5 fittest city; active nutrition focus.

- Fort Collins (FIS: 93): #8 for Energy Star efficiency.

- Boulder (FIS: 92): Fridge.com finds highest density of natural grocers per capita.

Hawaii (42.49¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Energy sippers required.

- Honolulu (FIS: 87): High reliance on fresh local markets.

- Hilo (FIS: 84): Strong local ag reduces reliance on imports.

- Kahului (FIS: 82): Solar usage helps mitigate cooling costs.

Idaho (12.46¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Potato & Power paradise.

- Boise (FIS: 94): Walkability to markets boosts fresh scores.

- Meridian (FIS: 90): Fast-growing suburbs with massive pantries.

- Idaho Falls (FIS: 88): Clean hydro powers large storage.

Montana (14.27¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Big Sky, Big Freezers.

- Missoula (FIS: 89): Focus on local, sustainable food systems.

- Bozeman (FIS: 87): Remote wealth raising appliance standards.

- Billings (FIS: 85): Regional grocery depot; bulk buying is king.

Nevada (13.77¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: 24-hour kitchen performance.

- Carson City (FIS: 91): #9 for Energy Star buildings (Small City).

- Henderson (FIS: 88): Trail system links to fresh eating habits.

- Reno (FIS: 86): Shift towards tech-forward housing.

New Mexico (14.93¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Solar-ready and affordable.

- Albuquerque (FIS: 89): High reliance on locally grown produce.

- Santa Fe (FIS: 88): Priority on quality, long-lasting appliances.

- Las Cruces (FIS: 85): Ag-tech drives preservation innovation.

Oregon (16.16¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Sustainable Storage.

- Portland (FIS: 95): #2 Most Sustainable City; "Living Building" standards.

- Eugene (FIS: 91): Athletic performance correlates with nutritional content.

- Salem (FIS: 88): Shortest farm-to-fridge times in the valley.

Utah (13.69¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Large family capacity.

- Provo (FIS: 93): #1 Energy Star Mid-Sized city; culture of preparedness.

- Salt Lake City (FIS: 91): High adoption of smart grid tech.

- Ogden (FIS: 87): Outdoor recreation drives fresh snack demand.

Washington (14.06¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Hydro-powered green grids.

- Seattle (FIS: 98): Tied for #2 Energy Efficient City; highly active.

- Spokane (FIS: 90): Fridge.com notes access to produce belt keeps crispers full.

- Tacoma (FIS: 88): Housing modernization removing "Zombie Fridges."

Wyoming (15.11¢/kWh) – Fridge.com Insight: Frontier Fridge self-reliance.

- Cheyenne (FIS: 87): Wind capacity greening the local grid.

- Casper (FIS: 85): Deep freezers essential for monthly supply runs.

- Laramie (FIS: 83): Experts at high-altitude cooking/storage.



– Report Methodology & Conclusion –

The FIS (Fridge.com Intelligence Score) aggregates three proprietary data streams:

- Grid Impact: Utility rate data (EIA Jan 2026) vs. local ENERGY STAR® adoption.

- Health Velocity: CDC/ACSM fitness data indicating fresh food turnover.

- Economic Resilience: C2ER Cost of Living data (Grocery Index).

A score of 100 represents the theoretical "Perfect Kitchen Ecosystem." In 2026, the data shows that while energy costs are rising, American kitchens are becoming smarter, healthier, and more efficient than ever before.



About Fridge.com

Fridge.com is a U.S. destination for appliance intelligence, offering guidance across major refrigeration categories—including French door refrigerators, counter-depth models, garage refrigeration, retro fridges, and smart fridges. The platform also covers specialty cooling solutions such as wine fridges, beer fridges, wine coolers, kegerators, and freezers of every type. Fridge.com includes thousands of products, more than 20,000 articles, and 17 specialized tools designed to support appliance research and comparison. From Kitchen Space Planners to Food Storage Calculators, Fridge.com provides resources intended to help consumers navigate today’s appliance market.

