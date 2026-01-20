Cast from Clay Publishes Interview with UK Minister on Policy Advocacy and Government Engagement

DURHAM STREET, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast from Clay has published an interview with Kirsty McNeill MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland, providing policy professionals with practical guidance on effective government engagement.The interview, conducted by Tom Hashemi and published on Policy Unstuck , draws on McNeill's experience across civil society, think tanks, and government. She previously served as executive director at Save the Children and chair of IPPR before entering Parliament.McNeill addresses how ministers assess organisational credibility, the importance of clearly defining constituencies of interest, and common missteps in public affairs work. She emphasises that organisations must demonstrate deep knowledge of the specific groups they represent while recognising the limits of that knowledge relative to ministers' understanding of their own constituents.The interview examines what McNeill describes as " the lived experience paradox " exploring how organisations incorporate personal experience into policy advocacy. She notes that trade unions have long represented member interests without requiring separate lived experience panels, as their membership structure inherently captures this knowledge.McNeill provides specific examples of effective advocacy, including the trade union movement's recent success in securing pension changes for former coal industry workers through clear representation and focused campaigns. She also addresses practical matters including appropriate parliamentary requests, the distinction between ministerial authority within departments versus broader government influence, and document design for policy submissions.The interview emphasises the importance of curiosity when engaging across ideological differences and avoiding assumptions about policymakers' values or priorities. McNeill advises that policy professionals should present information to ministers as learners, recognising varying levels of subject matter expertise.The full interview is available at: https://policyunstuck.castfromclay.co.uk/p/the-lived-experience-paradox-kirsty-mcneill-minister

