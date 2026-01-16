ONSCREEN Honored by CTA Foundation with Shalam Award for Using Technology to Combat Social Isolation at CES 2026

Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN accepting the Shalam Award from Steve Ewell The CTA Foundation Shalam Award for Combating Social Isolation

Honored “for incredible work using technology to combat social isolation,” this marks ONSCREEN’s third CES award in three consecutive years.

Social isolation remains one of the most pressing challenges, and ONSCREEN’s solution demonstrates how thoughtful technology design can create meaningful connections and improve quality of life” — Steve Ewell, Executive Director CTA Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONSCREEN , Inc. is proud to announce that it has received the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation’s Shalam Award, recognizing the company “for incredible work using technology to combat social isolation.”The Shalam Award honors John and Jane Shalam for their contributions to the consumer technology industry, CTA, and their work with CTA Foundation to combat social isolation, and spotlights organizations and individuals delivering meaningful technology solutions to fight against social isolation. The CTA Foundation’s Shalam Award annually emphasizes significant, sustained impact and is evaluated by a judging committee of CTA Foundation trustees and partners.“Technology can effectively support connection and reduce isolation, but only if it’s easy enough that people can actually use it,” said Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN. “We’re honored to receive the Shalam Award and grateful to the CTA Foundation for recognizing our work and the importance of simple, human-centered technology that helps people feel connected, seen, and supported.”This recognition marks ONSCREEN’s third award at CES in three years in a row:• 2024: Winner, AARP AgeTech After Dark Pitch Competition• 2025: Winner, CTA Foundation Digital Health Innovation Challenge• 2026: Winner, CTA Foundation John and Jane Shalam Award to Combat Social Isolation“Social isolation remains one of the most pressing challenges facing older adults and people with disabilities, and ONSCREEN’s solution demonstrates how thoughtful technology design can create meaningful connections and improve quality of life,” said Steve Ewell, Executive Director of the CTA Foundation. “This award recognizes not just ONSCREEN’s product innovation, but their commitment to addressing a critical social need that aligns perfectly with the CTA Foundation’s mission to advance accessible, inclusive technology solutions. Congratulations to the entire ONSCREEN team.”ONSCREEN’s AI Powered Solutions to Combat Social Isolation https://joycalls.ai ): Provides friendly, supportive phone calls that help reduce loneliness and keep families in the loop: no smartphone, screen, or Wi-Fi required.• JoyTablet ( https://onscreeninc.com/joytablet ): Brings the Joy experience to any iPad and Android tablets with a simplified, senior- and disability-friendly interface designed for everyday connection, engagement, and support.• JoyTV ( https://joytv.ai ): Turns a standard television into an easy, familiar communication and engagement hub, enabling high-quality video calls on the TV and supportive experiences built around the most comfortable screen in the home.• JoyLiving Enterprise ( https://joyliving.ai ): The enterprise offering for senior living and mission-based organizations, bringing JoyTV, JoyTablet, JoyCalls, and Joy Receptionist together with centralized management, resident/user oversight, and operational tools that help teams deliver connection at scale.New: Users Can Now Call Joy AnytimeJoyCalls users can now call Joy anytime for a warm conversation, 24/7. With a simple phone call, older adults can start a friendly conversation in the moment, whether they want to share how their day is going, talk about family, hobbies, music, or favorite memories, or simply hear a reassuring voice. Joy is designed to be warm, patient, and easy to engage with, helping people feel less alone between scheduled calls and providing families and caregivers added peace of mind. The new on-demand calling capability is included for all free and subscription JoyCalls users.For more information about ONSCREEN, visit https://onscreeninc.com About ONSCREEN Inc.ONSCREEN is an AgeTech innovator delivering technology that makes companionship, engagement, and support accessible for older adults and the disability community—without requiring comfort with apps, smartphones, or modern smart devices. Powered by Joy, ONSCREEN’s conversational AI companion , the company meets users where they are through familiar touchpoints such as televisions, tablets, and telephones. Its services include JoyCalls, an AI phone companion that provides friendly conversation, check-ins, and reminders via landline or mobile phone, along with TV- and tablet-based experiences designed for effortless connection. With caregiver-friendly summaries and timely alerts, ONSCREEN helps families and care partners stay informed, reduce social isolation, and support independence with dignity.

