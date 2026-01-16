ZUNYI CITY, GUIZHOU, CHINA, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the pharmaceutical, food, and natural product industries have seen a continuous increase in demand for efficient and safe extraction technologies. Supercritical CO₂ extraction equipment and atmospheric pressure extraction equipment are widely used in these industries, suitable for high-precision extraction and conventional batch production, respectively. These two types of equipment have different characteristics in terms of component selectivity, operating conditions, and production scale.

Supercritical CO₂ extraction equipment achieves selective separation of target components by controlling temperature and pressure. This equipment can extract plant essential oils, functional compounds, etc., without the use of organic solvents, preserving the integrity of active ingredients. With the improvement of equipment control systems and modular designs, its application in industrial production is constantly increasing, especially in the extraction of high-value-added natural products, where it has received widespread attention.

Atmospheric pressure extraction equipment is suitable for batch extraction of conventional raw materials. It is simple to operate and has relatively low investment and maintenance costs. It is widely used in the extraction of traditional Chinese medicine, food flavorings, and preliminary extraction of natural products, meeting different scale requirements from laboratory and pilot-scale to industrial production.

In this market environment, Guizhou Landerlee Extraction Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the leading equipment manufacturers in the industry. The company's supercritical CO₂ extraction equipment and normal pressure extraction equipment have been used in actual extraction projects by numerous production units. These devices are used in industrial production for the extraction of plant essential oils and the separation of functional components, providing stable support for the production process while adapting to different raw material and output requirements.

Supercritical CO₂ extraction equipment requires precise control of temperature and pressure to ensure the consistency and purity of the extracted components. Normal pressure extraction equipment, on the other hand, has advantages in operational stability and batch production capacity, and can adapt to various production conditions. The technical characteristics and application scenarios of different types of equipment allow production units to select the appropriate equipment according to product needs, thereby optimizing the extraction process.

Technological advancements in equipment have driven industry application upgrades. Supercritical equipment continues to improve in temperature control, pressure regulation, material conveying, and separation efficiency; normal pressure equipment is optimized in terms of heating uniformity, corrosion-resistant materials, and operational automation to adapt to long-term production and different raw material characteristics. Simultaneously, modular design and simplified operation enable the equipment to operate stably in diverse production environments.

Supply chain and production management are crucial aspects of equipment manufacturing. High-quality pressure vessels, pumps, valves, and control systems directly impact the stability and safety of equipment operation. Manufacturers improve equipment reliability by optimizing design and manufacturing processes, ensuring stable operation in production projects of varying scales and types.

In the global market, extraction equipment is becoming increasingly standardized. Countries have established clear standards for equipment performance, safety, and environmental protection requirements. Manufacturers need to strictly control production and design processes to ensure equipment complies with regulations in different production environments. Application examples show that supercritical CO₂ extraction equipment is suitable for the industrial extraction of high-value-added natural products, while atmospheric pressure extraction equipment is suitable for the batch processing of traditional Chinese medicine and food raw materials. The complementary use of these two types of equipment in projects provides enterprises with diversified production solutions.

Competition among global extraction equipment manufacturers is concentrated, with leading companies establishing advantages through technological research and development, production capacity, and engineering application support. Continuous improvements to supercritical CO₂ and atmospheric pressure extraction equipment ensure their stable application capabilities in the pharmaceutical, food, and natural product production markets.

In the future, as the application scope of natural products expands, the market demand for high-efficiency extraction equipment will continue to grow. Manufacturers' investments in process optimization, production stability, and project support will directly influence industry development trends and the level of technology implementation. Overall, the global extraction equipment industry is moving towards standardization, reliability, and diversified applications. Leading manufacturers provide key equipment for the pharmaceutical, food, and natural product industries through stable production, technology optimization, and engineering support. The practical application of supercritical CO₂ extraction equipment and atmospheric pressure extraction equipment in multiple production projects reflects this trend in industry development and technology application.

About Guizhou Landerlee Extraction Technology Co.,Ltd

Guizhou Landerlee Extraction Technology Co.,Ltd is a high-tech enterprise specializing in providing technologies and equipment for the extraction, separation, and purification of natural plants. Our services cover process development and design, equipment manufacturing, installation and commissioning, and after-sales service.

Address: Renheyuan community, Renming Road, Zunyi City, Guizhou Province, China.

Official Website: www.landerlee.com

