CyberTech Delivers Mission-Critical ArcGIS Enterprise Transformation for Central Arkansas Water

Esri Gold Partner Migrates Utility to Cloud-Hosted ArcGIS Platform, Achieving 99.99% Availability and Processing 15+ Million Requests

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc., an Esri Gold Partner with the GIS Cloud Specialty and GIS Network Management Specialty certifications, announced the successful completion of a comprehensive ArcGIS Enterprise transformation for Central Arkansas Water (CAW), serving nearly 500,000 residents across eight counties in Arkansas.The project migrated CAW from an aging on-premises ArcGIS Server 10.x environment to a fully managed, cloud-hosted ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1 system, establishing Esri's flagship platform as the mission-critical foundation for the utility's operations managing 2,697 miles of water infrastructure, 41,622 valves, and 202,000 metered connections.Comprehensive ArcGIS Enterprise ImplementationCyberTech's Esri solutions included:• ArcGIS Enterprise Architecture: Full migration from ArcGIS Server 10.x to cloud-hosted ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1 with high-availability configuration• Geodatabase Modernization: Upgraded Esri enterprise geodatabase from version 10.0 to 10.9.1 using staged migration approach, unlocking modern ArcGIS capabilities• ArcGIS Monitor Integration: Implemented Esri's ArcGIS Monitor for 24/7 surveillance of the entire ArcGIS Enterprise platform• ArcGIS Pro Transition: Custom tool development to facilitate seamless transition from ArcMap to ArcGIS Pro workflows• Azure Integration: Established Azure Relay Bridge for seamless data movement between on-premises data sources and cloud-hosted ArcGIS Enterprise• Image Server: Image Server Role was introduced into ArcGIS Enterprise• Utility Network Assessment and Implementation: Completed a readiness assessment and launched Esri Utility Network implementation with a modernized geodatabase foundationExceptional ArcGIS Platform PerformanceThe ArcGIS Enterprise transformation delivered measurable results:• 99.99% ArcGIS platform availability with 100% SLA achievement• 15+ million ArcGIS REST API requests processed since go-live• Rapid ArcGIS scalability: Request volume grew from 13,368 in January to 3.6 million in July• Operational efficiency: ArcGIS Enterprise system requires average of only 11 support tickets per year• 24/7 ArcGIS Monitor alerts preventing issues before they impact operations"When a main breaks in Central Arkansas, field crews access real-time valve data from our ArcGIS Enterprise system on mobile devices backed by 99.99% uptime," said Alex Harper, GIS Manager at Central Arkansas Water. "Our Esri platform now helps resolve emergencies instead of causing them. The CAW team always appreciates CyberTech's deep Esri expertise in our weekly cadence calls."Esri Partnership and Specialized ExpertiseCyberTech's status as an Esri Gold Partner with both GIS Cloud Specialty and GIS Network Management Specialty certifications represents a rare combination in the Esri partner ecosystem. This dual expertise uniquely positions CyberTech to deliver comprehensive support spanning ArcGIS Enterprise cloud infrastructure, Utility Network implementation, and ongoing ArcGIS platform optimization.With approximately 300 dedicated GIS resources and over 25 years as an Esri partner, CyberTech specializes in Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services (MACS) that transform Esri technology into mission-critical operational systems for utilities, railroads, and government sectors.The successful ArcGIS Enterprise migration has positioned CAW for continued innovation within the Esri ecosystem, with ongoing Esri Utility Network implementation underway to further enhance operational capabilities and leverage advanced ArcGIS network management features.About CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc.CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. is an Esri Gold Partner with approximately 300 GIS resources specializing in Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services (MACS). With Esri GIS Cloud Specialty and GIS Network Management Specialty certifications, plus over 25 years of Esri partnership experience, CyberTech delivers enterprise ArcGIS solutions for utilities, railroads, and government sectors. The company is partners with Microsoft and AWS, enabling comprehensive ArcGIS Enterprise implementations across leading hyperscaler platforms. For more information, visit www.cybertech.com About Central Arkansas WaterCentral Arkansas Water is the largest water utility in Arkansas, serving more than 500,000 people in eight counties. CAW is committed to protecting public health and increasing the quality of life for our customers by delivering high-quality, affordable, abundant, dependable water services. For more information, visit www.carkw.com About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally. For more information, visit esri.com.

