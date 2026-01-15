Stream Advisory Rescinded for an Unnamed Tributary of Milford Reservoir in Geary County

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for an Unnamed Tributary of Milford Reservoir from half mile west of Junction City in Geary County at the Rucker Road and North Gfeller Road Intersection that was issued on Dec. 12.

The stream advisory was a result of wastewater discharge from a confined animal feeding facility. The facility has stopped the release. Water sampling indicates that tested bacteria and contaminant levels are within the normal range.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for primary contact and livestock use.

To view the original stream advisory, click here.