North Texas–Based Turf Product Solutions Becomes the Nation’s #1 Artificial Turf Broom Brand in Just 365 Days

In just one year, Turf Product Solutions, a North Texas–based company, has accomplished what most brands take decades to achieve—developing, launching, and earning national recognition as the #1 Artificial Turf Power Broom in the United States.

According to independent consumer review rankings published by BestGardenPicks, the Turf Product Solutions Turf Power Sweep has been named the top-rated power sweeper for artificial grass in the country, outperforming legacy brands and competing products in performance, ease of use, and real-world results.

This rapid rise reflects a growing demand for smarter, cleaner, and more efficient artificial turf maintenance—particularly in pet facilities, sports applications, residential landscapes, and commercial installations.

Built by Industry Experts, Not a Marketing Lab

Turf Product Solutions was founded by Nick Ogilvie, a 20-year veteran of the artificial turf industry, nationally recognized author, and pioneer in turf installation and maintenance innovation. Ogilvie is widely known for pushing the industry forward through practical, installer-driven solutions rather than gimmicks.

“Artificial turf has evolved—but maintenance tools haven’t kept up,” said Ogilvie. “We didn’t set out to build another broom. We built the tool installers, pet facilities, and homeowners actually needed—battery powered, commercial-grade, and designed specifically for synthetic turf.”

Joining Ogilvie is Chase Dowling, Partner and Operations Lead at Turf Product Solutions, who has played a key role in scaling manufacturing, logistics, and national distribution. Chase comes over from the Pet Industry owning and operating a company for over 5 years.

“Our focus has been execution,” said Dowling. “From supply chain to customer support, we built this company to scale fast without sacrificing quality. The fact that we reached #1 in under a year validates that strategy.”

Why the Turf Power Sweep Stands Apart

Unlike traditional gas or corded sweepers, the Turf Power Sweep was engineered specifically for artificial grass systems:

Battery-powered (no gas, no cords)

Designed to lift pet hair, debris, and thatch without damaging turf fibers

Ideal for installers, turf maintenance professionals, dog facilities, sports fields, and homeowners

Lightweight, portable, and easy to operate

Backed by real-world use—not lab testing alone

The result is a product that doesn’t just clean turf—it protects the investment.

A Rapidly Expanding Product Ecosystem

Beyond the Turf Power Sweep, Turf Product Solutions has quickly expanded its product lineup to include complementary turf maintenance solutions such as Turf Animal Live Enzyme Cleaner, designed to eliminate pet odors and organic buildup safely and effectively.

Together, these products are helping redefine best practices for artificial turf care across the U.S.

Looking Ahead

With growing national distribution, expanding retail partnerships, and increasing demand from professional installers and pet-centric facilities, Turf Product Solutions is positioned for continued growth well beyond its first year.

“This is just the beginning,” Ogilvie added. “We’re building the future of turf maintenance—and we’re doing it right here in North Texas.”

