Europe Animal Health Data Analytics Platform Market to Reach $700M by 2036, Says DataNext Research

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataNext Research Ltd , a global market intelligence and strategy firm, today announced the release of its comprehensive new industry analysis titled, "Europe Animal Health Data Analytics Platform Market (2026–2036)", forecasting the market to grow from USD 237 million in 2026 to USD 700 million by 2036, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into market dynamics, platform types, key applications, end-user segments, and competitive landscape shaping data-driven animal health analytics adoption across Europe.Growing Demand for Data-Driven Animal Health Solutions Across EuropeThe European animal health industry has entered a digital transformation phase, with livestock producers, veterinary networks, and research institutions increasingly investing in data analytics platforms that transform raw health and production data into actionable insights. This trend is spurred by rising emphasis on disease prevention, operational efficiency, animal welfare, and regulatory compliance, critical factors in a region with stringent animal health and food safety standards.The report identifies AI-enabled predictive analytics and cloud-based platforms as key growth drivers, enabling real-time monitoring, disease surveillance, and herd health optimization. Cloud-based solutions dominate the market due to scalability, lower upfront costs, and seamless integration with sensor data and IoT devices.Get the free sample report here: https://datanextresearch.com/report/europe-animal-health-data-analytics-platform-market?action=Download+Sample Key Findings and Market HighlightsMarket Growth: Expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4%, reaching USD 700 million by 2036.Leading Platform Type: Cloud-based analytics platforms hold the largest share due to flexibility and accessibility.Top Application: Herd health monitoring and disease prediction applications are among the fastest growing segments.Primary End-User: Large commercial livestock producers represent over half of the market share, followed by veterinary clinics and animal healthcare networks.Regional Leaders: Germany leads in market size, while Eastern Europe shows the fastest growth due to modernization of livestock management systems.“Unlocking the Power of Data for Animal Health Outcomes”“Data analytics platforms are rapidly becoming essential tools for European animal health stakeholders,” said Robert, Lead Analyst at DataNext Research. “By leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning, and integrated IoT data streams, producers and veterinarians can proactively address disease challenges, optimize herd performance, and better meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands. This report offers timely and actionable intelligence for decision-makers assessing investment, innovation, and deployment strategies in animal health platforms.”Read the full report: https://datanextresearch.com/report/europe-animal-health-data-analytics-platform-market Strategic Insights for Industry Stakeholders:The report includes strategic analysis of market trends, challenges, and opportunities, highlighting:The shift toward AI and real-time analytics for early disease detection.Integration of analytics platforms with broader farm management and supply chain solutions.Competitive benchmarking of leading technology providers and industry participants.Recent Developments in the European Animal Health Data Analytics MarketOctober 2025: Zoetis advanced integration of its Cainthus computer vision technology into the Precision Animal Health portfolio through partnerships like UNIFORM-Agri for dairy data analytics. The platform monitors cattle feeding, drinking, and behavior using AI, with early European dairy implementations showing efficiency gains in herd management.January 2026: Connecterra B.V. expanded its "Ida" AI herd management platform across European dairy operations, building on Netherlands-based adoption and partnerships with cooperatives to enhance data-driven decision-making for farmers.Customize this report: https://datanextresearch.com/report/europe-animal-health-data-analytics-platform-market?action=Request+Customization Related Reports:United States Livestock Smart Collar Market (2026-2036)Australia Veterinary Endoscope Market (2026-2036)Europe Farm Management Software (FMS) Market (2026-2036)About DataNext Research LtdDataNext Research is the world’s first market research and consulting firm exclusively focused on sustainability and sustainable market intelligence. We provide data-driven insights that help organizations align business growth with environmental and ESG goals.With deep expertise across clean energy, climate tech, circular economy, sustainable manufacturing, healthcare, and emerging green markets, we deliver syndicated research, custom studies, and strategic consulting to enterprises, governments, and innovators worldwide.Our mission is to enable smarter decisions through credible, forward-looking sustainability intelligence—helping clients identify opportunities, manage risks, and build future-ready strategies in a rapidly transforming global economy.Report Access & InquiriesThe full Europe Animal Health Data Analytics Platform Market (2026–2036) report is now available for purchase. 