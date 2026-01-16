Korea Lighting Unveils Light Therapy–Based Brain Health Management Solution ‘Neurélux’ at CES 2026

Neurélux by Korea Lighting on display at CES 2026 Close-up look at Neurélux's HS FRAME technology Korea Lighthing's representatives at their booth A visitor listening to representatives from Korea Lighthing Korea Lighthing's booth at Incheon TechnoPark Pavilion at CES 2026

Introducing an Ambient Care Experience Integrated into Daily Life

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea Lighting (CEO Dongwoo Lee ) announced that it unveiled Neurélux , a light therapy–based brain health management solution, at CES 2026, the world’s largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition, which opened on January 6 (local time) in Las Vegas.Korea Lighting is a technology company specializing in functional light semiconductor platforms. Built on its proprietary HS FRAME technology, which integrates LED chips, circuits, and heat dissipation structures into a single system, the company has developed high-value-added lighting solutions that precisely control wavelength and energy output. This technological foundation has enabled Korea Lighting to establish competitiveness across beauty, wellness, and healthcare applications while pursuing global market expansion.HS FRAME technology supports compact product design while maintaining stable, high-output wavelengths, making it particularly suitable for medical and healthcare use. Leveraging this capability, Korea Lighting continues to advance its core semiconductor platform and broaden the scope of functional lighting applications.At CES 2026, the company introduced Neurélux under the concept of “Ambient Brain Healthcare.” Neurélux is a non-invasive light therapy solution designed to support brain health management within everyday living spaces rather than clinical environments. Its core functionality is based on a dual-infrared structure that enables continuous, stable light delivery without direct physical contact.Neurélux emits infrared wavelengths of 810 nanometers and 1,064 nanometers. The 810-nanometer wavelength stimulates mitochondrial activity in brain cells, supporting neuroprotection and regeneration while promoting ATP production to help reduce inflammation and support tissue recovery. The 1,064-nanometer wavelength penetrates more deeply into brain tissue, inducing gentle thermal stimulation and ion channel activation, thereby increasing blood flow and enhancing neuroplasticity. Through these mechanisms, Neurélux aims to improve cognitive functions such as concentration and working memory.Additional features of Neurélux include consistent wavelength output during prolonged use and functional versatility, as the product can also operate as a standard lighting stand. Based on these combined capabilities, Korea Lighting plans to use CES 2026 as a launchpad to expand Neurélux into broader areas of brain health care, including sleep disorder management and cognitive function support.Dongwoo Lee, CEO of Korea Lighting, said, “Neurélux was designed to help address Alzheimer’s disease and sleep disorders, which have emerged as major challenges in aging societies, by embedding brain health care naturally into daily life.” He added, “Our objective is to shift the market paradigm with the industry’s first non-contact brain healthcare solution.”Lee continued, “CES 2026 marks the first global stage for Neurélux and provides an important opportunity to explore strategic partnerships with healthcare companies and buyers in North America and Europe. Throughout the exhibition, we will focus on demonstrating the product’s technological maturity and practical value.”Through its debut of Neurélux at CES 2026, Korea Lighting signaled its ambition to position functional light semiconductors as a core technology for next-generation ambient healthcare solutions, while strengthening its presence in the global digital health and home healthcare markets.

