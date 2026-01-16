Climateworks Centre CEO honoured with Order of Australia

Climateworks proudly congratulates its Chief Executive Officer, Anna Skarbek, who has been recognised in this year’s Order of Australia awards.

The Order of Australia awards, announced on June 9, recognise the achievements and contributions of eminent Australians.

Anna Skarbek has been made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to conservation and the environment in leadership and board roles.

For the past 15 years, Anna has led Climateworks and been at the forefront of demonstrating how Australia can thrive in a net zero emissions world.

Anna has led Climateworks since its creation more than a decade and a half ago, leading its work across Australia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. She was also a founding board director of Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the Carbon Market Institute.

Climateworks Chair Professor John Thwaites AM said Anna is one of the most influential figures in climate action in Australia and highly respected internationally.

‘She is both inspirational and practical, which is why she has been so influential in persuading governments and businesses to accelerate climate action.’

‘Under Anna’s leadership, Climateworks Centre within Monash University has become a multi-award-winning organisation and grown its influence across Australia, Indonesia and Southeast Asia.’

‘Climateworks was the first organisation in Australia to show that Australia could get to net zero emissions and Anna is now leading the team to produce the solutions that will ensure we get there.’

‘Anna’s optimism is infectious and her values have shaped the strong and positive culture that we have at Climateworks.’

15 years of climate leadership

Anna is on the board of the newly established Net Zero Economy Authority (NZEA), a member of the Nature Finance Council and is a Asia Pacific Advisory Board member for the Glasgow Financial Alliance on Net Zero (GFANZ).

Prior to Climateworks, Anna was an investment banker in London and Melbourne and a ministerial advisor on environment, water and social policy with the Victorian Government.

Anna was named among the Top 100 Green Power Players by The Australian and is a member of Chief Executive Women and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. She has a Bachelor of Commerce/Law with Honours from Monash University.

