John Thwaites AM to retire as Chair of Climateworks Centre board

After 16 years of dedicated service, Climateworks Centre’s Chair and co-founder, John Thwaites AM, is retiring from his formal leadership role at the end of this year.

John was appointed inaugural chair of Climateworks when it was co-founded by Monash University and The Myer Foundation in 2009.

The founding organisations recognised that a partnership between philanthropy and a leading university could ‘bridge the gap’ between research and decision-makers with the power to put that research into action to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

John’s strategic leadership has helped shape Climateworks’ growth from a small not-for-profit startup with a handful of employees to the internationally recognised centre it is today.

‘Climateworks’ research does not just sit on the shelf – but instead drives tangible impact,’ John said.

‘Decision-makers seek out Climateworks’ expertise, because of the trust we have built over the past 16 years.’

These decision-makers include the Australian Government, which has cited Climateworks in policies behind tens of billions of dollars in legislated funding, as well as in the submission of Australia’s first national commitment to the Paris Agreement, among many other occasions.

Several Australian state governments have adopted formal net zero targets after receiving Climateworks’ decarbonisation pathways, as have major banks.

John was instrumental in Climateworks’ involvement in the Deep Decarbonisation Pathways Project, a global project comprising leading research teams from 15 major greenhouse gas emitting countries convened under the auspices of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). The work was the first to show how Australia can achieve net zero emissions by 2050 while maintaining economic prosperity.

John was also instrumental in establishing Climateworks’ presence internationally – actively supporting the opening of its Indonesia office and the expansion of our work into Vietnam and across Southeast Asia.

During John’s chairmanship, Climateworks has influenced the establishment of bodies including the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, the Net Zero Economy Authority and the EV Council, as well as being directly involved in major national and international collaborations such as the Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative, the ASEAN Green Future project, the Energy Transition Policy Development Forum in Indonesia and the inaugural Australia-Vietnam Green Economy Program.

Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek AM said John’s commitment to integrity, rigour and ambition has become part of the organisation’s DNA.

‘John leaves a legacy of resolute focus on impact and achieving Climateworks’ mission to drive emissions reduction at scale and with urgency,’ Anna said.

John said he is confident in Climateworks’ future direction.

‘In 2026 Climateworks embarks on its next three-year strategy, focused on accelerating the implementation of net zero pathways across the region,’ John said.

‘Given this, it is timely that I hand over to a new Chair to continue the organisation’s vital work.’

John will remain a Professor at Monash University and continue to support sustainability and climate change initiatives.

Monash University and The Myer Foundation, as co-founders of Climateworks have engaged Egon Zehnder to seek expressions of interest (EoI) from suitably qualified and interested individuals to be considered for the Chair of the Board.

Interested parties should send their expression of interest along with their resume to eoiclimateworkschair@egonzehnder.com.

Climateworks Centre is governed by an independent board comprising representatives from co-founders Monash University and The Myer Foundation and other independent experts.