TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 16TH AT 10 A.M. FOR THE 2026 MEMPHIS IN MAY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BARBECUE COOKING CONTEST
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is a signature experience for barbecue fans everywhere, We can’t wait to welcome fans back to Liberty Park Memphis for another unforgettable year!”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis in May announces that on Friday January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CST, tickets go on sale for the most prestigious barbecue cooking contest on the planet, the 2026 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The legendary World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns May 13-16, 2026 to Liberty Park in Memphis. promising four unforgettable days of flavor, fun, and fierce competition.
— Mack Weaver -- President and CEO Memphis In May
Recognized as the largest barbecue cooking contest on the planet, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will welcome hundreds of elite pitmasters from around the world as they battle for the coveted title of World Champion. From whole hog and ribs to shoulder and ancillary categories, the event celebrates the very best in barbecue tradition and innovation.
Beyond the competition, event attendees and BBQ fans can enjoy music, interactive experiences, cooking demonstrations, specialty food tastings, and exclusive VIP access opportunities that allow attendees to “taste the cue” and brings fans closer to the action than ever before. Whether you’re a lifelong barbecue fanatic or a first-time visitor, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest offers an electric atmosphere unlike any other.
“The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is a signature Memphis experience and a bucket-list event for barbecue fans and festival attendees everywhere,” said Mack Weaver, President and CEO of Memphis in May International Festival. “We can’t wait to fire up the pits and welcome fans back to Liberty Park for another unforgettable year, so come hungry!”
Ticket options include single-day and four-day admission tickets, a VIP package option, and “combo packages” that offer fans admission to the park plus an “Ultimate Food Experience” of their choice that allows fans to taste the barbecue. The Ultimate Food Experience Combo Package Ticket Options are:
• Open Fire – NEW to the 2026 WCBCC, attendees will have the exciting opportunity to “taste the ‘cue” and take in the sizzling spectacle of the Open Fire World Championship! Multiple blazing open fire stations will heat up to prepare beef, pork, chicken, lamb, alligator, octopus, and more from Thursday evening through Saturday — providing guests another opportunity to enjoy to taste the cue at the WCBCC!
• Kingsford Tour of Champions - WCBCC attendees can purchase a “judging experience” which allows them to experience championship-style barbecue from multiple teams while learning the basics of judging. You too can be a barbecue judge by tasting and voting for your favorite barbecue! The KTOC awards are presented during the Championship Awards ceremony.
• BBQ Alley - WCBCC attendees will stop by multiple food stations to sample a protein and side dish from some of the world’s most well-known pitmasters and barbecue restaurants. Serving up everything fans love—pork ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, poultry, and classic sides while enjoying the tunes of DJ MadEFX, BBQ Alley is a true barbecue party!
• VIPit - The VIPit Experience is more than a ticket—it’s your four-day backstage pass to the sights, sounds, stories, and smoky flavors that make Memphis in May the world’s most legendary barbecue event. This exclusive VIP package is designed to give WCBCC attendees unmatched access, unforgettable flavors, and insider moments you can’t find anywhere else.
Fans purchasing an “admission ticket only” will still have an opportunity to taste the cue by stopping by the Home Depot Outdoor Kitchen area. WCBCC attendees can experience food demos where they can sample the food while getting up to speed on the latest trends in Outdoor Kitchen Cooking.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure their spot at one of the most anticipated culinary events of the year. Tickets will be available online at www.memphisinmay.org/experience beginning Friday, January 16, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CST.
Ticket Prices:
VIP Experience - $595.00
BBQ Alley Combo (Wednesday Only) - $20.00
BBQ Alley Combo (Thurs., Fri., or Sat.) - $39.00
Tour Of Champions Combo (Thurs., or Fri.) - $44.00
Open Fire Combo - $44.00
Single Day Ticket (Wednesday Only) - $12.00
Single Day Ticket (Thurs., Fri., or Sat.) - $19.00
4 Day Pass (Admission Only all 4 Days) - $59.00
Single Day Parking - $18.00
4-Day Parking Pass - $50.00
TICKETS & INFORMATION: www.memphisinmay.org/experience
PRESENTING SPONSORS: Cattlemen’s Barbecue Sauce, Kingsford, and Home Depot.
For more information about the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and the Memphis in May International Festival, visit www.memphisinmay.org and follow Memphis in May on social media.
