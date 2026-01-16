Discovery Hotels and Resorts Showcase Dream Weddings at Getting Married Bridal Fair 2026

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery hotels and resorts in the Philippines will take center stage at the Getting Married Bridal Fair 2026, happening on January 17–18 at the SMX Convention Center Manila. As one of the event’s highlights, Discovery invites couples to explore wedding possibilities ranging from destination escapes to elegant city celebrations, with exclusive packages and curated privileges. Guests can visit Discovery’s showcase at Booth Numbers 304-306 and 318-320.With a portfolio of the Philippines’ most beloved brands in iconic destinations, Discovery Hospitality offers venues that each tell a unique love story. From vows on sun-kissed shores to sophisticated city celebrations, couples can choose settings that beautifully reflect their personalities, style, and dreams.Discovery Boracay is a world‑class destination wedding venue on what is hailed as the world’s best island. Celebrated for its powder‑soft white sand and unmatched natural beauty, the resort offers couples a setting that blends luxury with romance. Whether in elegant indoor spaces or with panoramic views of Boracay’s iconic sunsets, every celebration reflects timeless charm and sophistication. Bookings also include a complimentary anniversary night at any Discovery Resort, an invitation to relive the magic a year later.Discovery Coron is an exclusive island resort for couples seeking both privacy and grandeur. Nestled within the pristine waters of Palawan’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it offers a rare sanctuary where nature’s majesty frames unforgettable celebrations. A pristine white sand beach stretches along the shore, horizons extend endlessly, and every detail evokes intimacy and wonder. Couples who meet the minimum spend of PHP 1,000,000 enjoy a romantic sunset cruise, with the boat serving as a complimentary photoshoot venue capturing the beauty of the island and the intimacy of the occasion.Discovery Samal, conveniently located just five minutes from Davao City, blends luxury with versatility, making it an accessible yet idyllic choice. Couples can opt for beach ceremonies with Mount Apo as a backdrop, serene chapel weddings, or lavish ballroom receptions. With packages for 50 to 200 guests, Mindanao’s premier luxury resort accommodates both intimate gatherings and grand affairs. On‑the‑spot bookings come with 10 percent off packages and a complimentary overnight stay in a Junior Suite, adding even more value to the celebration.Discovery Primea reimagines city weddings in Makati , where modern sophistication meets timeless romance. Couples can celebrate against the vibrant pulse of the city, with curated dining experiences and private suites elevating the occasion. Primea is ideal for those who want the energy of an urban setting without sacrificing intimacy and elegance.Discovery Suites Ortigas highlights ease and thoughtful detail, making wedding preparations seamless and stress‑free. Its prime location offers couples and guests convenient city access while still providing an intimate, exclusive atmosphere. Packages balance practicality with beauty, and confirmed bookings include a complimentary photo shoot venue plus an overnight One Bedroom Suite stay for the couple’s first anniversary, extending the joy well beyond the wedding day.The Getting Married Bridal Fair 2026 brings together these premier wedding destinations under one roof, giving couples the chance to plan, book, and celebrate their journey to forever with exclusive privileges.For more details, visit https://www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com/getting-married-bridal-fair

