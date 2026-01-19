The Ultimate Act of Service: Three Female Veterans Become Living Organ Donors

Stephanie Larson, 4-year USMC Veteran and kidney donor. Jennifer Brofer, 10-year Marine Corps Veteran and kidney donor. Lindsay Gutierrez, 6-year Air Force Veteran and kidney and liver donor

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pin-Ups For Vets, the nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to supporting hospitalized Veterans and deployed troops, proudly announces that three of its female U.S. Veteran volunteer Ambassadors have taken their service to an extraordinary new level: each has become a living organ donor, giving the gift of life to others in need.These remarkable women—who already volunteer their time to uplift their fellow Veterans through Veterans Hospital visits across the Country, have now made a deeply personal and life-changing commitment by donating organs while living. Their selfless actions have directly saved and transformed the lives of four individuals and their families.“Pin-Ups For Vets has always been about service, compassion, and showing up for others,” said Gina Elise, Founder of Pin-Ups For Vets. “But what our three Ambassadors have done goes far beyond anything we could ever ask. They didn’t just raise awareness. They didn’t just volunteer. They literally gave a part of themselves to save another human life. That is heroism in its purest form.”The three women are all military Veterans who have served their country in uniform and continue to serve their communities through Pin-Ups For Vets’ mission. Their decision to become living donors reflects the same courage, selflessness, and commitment to others that defines their military service and their ongoing volunteer work with the nonprofit. Stephanie Larson, (4-year Marine Corps Veteran) donated her kidney in 2018. Lindsay Gutierrez (6-year Air Force Veteran) donated her kidney in 2022 and 40% of her liver in 2024. Jennifer Brofer (10-year Marine Corps Veteran) donated her kidney in 2025.Double organ donor and Air Force Veteran, Lindsay Gutierrez explains, “Becoming a living organ donor is one of the most personal and profound decisions I’ve ever made—and I’ve had the rare honor of doing it twice. Both donations were acts of pure altruism—done not for recognition, but out of a deep sense of service and compassion. I’m now one of only about 280 people in the United States—just 0.000084% of the population—who have become dual living organ donors. It’s a statistic that reflects not just rarity, but the incredible potential each of us has to give life. I’ve experienced firsthand how resilient the body is. After both surgeries, I healed fully and live a healthy, active life with no limitations.”Living organ donation is a rare act of generosity, requiring both physical sacrifice and emotional strength. By stepping forward, the Pin-Ups For Vets Ambassadors are also helping raise awareness about the critical need for organ donors in the United States, where thousands remain on waiting lists for life-saving transplants.Marine Corps Veteran, Jennifer Brofer says, “I had considered becoming a living organ donor for years, but I was truly inspired after hearing (fellow Pin-Ups For Vets Ambassador) Lindsay Gutierrez’s story. After learning about Donor Outreach for Veterans (DOVE), a non-profit organization that matches living donors with Veterans in need of a kidney, I felt called to give back to someone who has already sacrificed so much for our Country. It was truly an honor to be able to donate and help give a Veteran a second chance at life. I would do it all over again if I could.”Marine Corps Veteran, Stephanie Larson added, "Being a living donor is such an incredible honor that I am truly proud of. It had been something I had thought about for years before starting the process. Being in a position to help possibly change someone’s life and give them more time with the people they love was something I just couldn’t imagine not doing."Pin-Ups For Vets honors these three Ambassadors not only for their continued dedication to the Veteran community, but for their extraordinary compassion and bravery in choosing to become living donors. Their stories stand as powerful examples of hope, humanity, and the enduring spirit of service.For more information about Pin-Ups For Vets or to support its mission, visit www.pinupsforvets.com About Pin-Ups For VetsFounded in 2006 by Gina Elise, Pin-Ups For Vets is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting VA Hospital therapy programs, hospitalized Veterans, homeless Veterans, deployed Troops, and military families through fundraising, volunteerism, and community engagement. The organization has earned national recognition for its creative approach to honoring service and boosting morale among America’s Heroes.

