NHS backs AI notetaking to free up more face-to-face care

New AI notetaking tools being backed by the NHS could help doctors spend up to a quarter more time with their patients.

NHS organisations across England are being urged to take advantage of a new national registry of 19 suppliers for the technology, which captures clinician–patient conversations and uses AI to accurately generate real-time transcriptions and clinical summaries, while ensuring data protection.

Embracing the cutting-edge tools, known as ambient voice technologies, could save clinicians up to 2 or 3 minutes for each patient consultation, freeing up more time for them to see other patients.

NHS England has today (Friday 16 January 2026) published a new self-certified registry for the technology, which requires suppliers to comply with standards on clinical safety, technology and data protection.

The registry of suppliers is being launched following NHS guidance published last year advising NHS organisations to use AI notetaking tools which are safe, evidence-based and deliver benefits for patients.

Dr Alec Price-Forbes, NHS England National Chief Clinical Information Officer, said: “The AI revolution is here and we want to arm our NHS staff with the latest technology, which has the potential to transform the quality, safety and experience of care patients receive, as well as improving efficiency.

“AI notetaking tools will help free up more time for clinicians to focus on their patients, rather than typing up notes or looking at a screen – enhancing the quality of consultations and improving overall patient satisfaction.

“We are working with NHS organisations to help them implement the technology safely and effectively – helping to make the NHS the most AI-enabled healthcare system in the world, as we shift from analogue to digital.”

AI notetaking technology tested across 9 NHS sites has been proven to free up clinicians to spend nearly a quarter more time with patients.

A major NHS England-sponsored study published last year found that AI-scribing technology can significantly reduce clinician workload while improving patient care, with the potential to unlock millions of pounds worth of activity if rolled out nationally.

The study, led by Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust’s Innovation Unit (GOSH DRIVE), was conducted across 9 NHS sites in London to assess the impact of an AI-scribing tool which automatically transcribes consultations and drafts summarised clinical notes for clinicians to review.

Over 17,000 patient encounters were evaluated across a diverse range of sites including hospitals, GP practices, mental health services and ambulance teams.

Results showed a 23.5% increase in direct patient interaction time during appointments, alongside an 8.2% reduction in overall appointment length when AI-scribes were used. A&E saw particularly strong results, with a 13.4% increase in patients seen per shift.

For background

This is not a commercial framework. Procurement will be carried out by individual NHS bodies in accordance with their own governance processes.