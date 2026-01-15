2026 Day of Celebration in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Announced

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City of Boston will present the annual "A Day of Celebration in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," in partnership with Boston University. The event will take place on Monday, January 19, at 12:00 p.m. at Metcalf Hall on the second floor of the George Sherman Union at Boston University, located at 775 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. The event will be live-streamed on Boston.gov and air on Boston City TV (Xfinity 26, RCN 13 and Fios 962).

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic life, transformative leadership and enduring legacy is central to the City of Boston. This year’s celebration highlights the Kings’ stand for justice and honors Dr. King’s influence that continues to inspire action and change in our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to Boston University for your partnership in continuing this tradition and allowing us to come together to honor the Kings’ legacy and carry their message of hope and the power of community forward.”

This year’s King Day Celebration will center the theme “Justice Indivisible: Fighting Racism, Greed, and War,” inspired by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 Three Evils of Society speech, which names racism, poverty, and militarism as persistent threats to American democracy. The 90-minute program will feature a keynote address by writer, scholar, and cultural organizer Dr. Eve L. Ewing, associate professor at the University of Chicago and the award-winning author of five books, including the New York Times and USA Today bestseller Original Sins: The (Mis)education of Black and Native Children and the Construction of American Racism. Ewing is also known for her work with Marvel Comics, including Ironheart, Black Panther, and Exceptional X-Men.

The program will also include readings from two Boston University Students that are graduates of Boston Public Schools and musical selections performed by a student band ZURI from Berklee College of Music.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was an alumnus of Boston University, and we are proud that his legacy, and the values he espoused, continue to guide us to this day,” said President Melissa Gilliam. “He devoted his life to building bridges through civil discourse, to creating communities rooted in dignity and mutual respect, and to serving others. These principles matter deeply to us, and they are fundamental to our partnership with the City of Boston and our shared programs in civic engagement and access to education. We look forward to continuing to work together to uphold human rights and opportunity for all people.”

In previous years, leaders such as Mayor Michelle Wu, U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, City of Boston Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Segun Idowu, Beverly Morgan-Welch, Sonia Sanchez, Dr. Alvin Poussaint, Ernest Green of the Little Rock Nine, Judy Richardson of Eyes on the Prize, author and poet Cole Arthur Riley, and civil rights activist and filmmaker Topper Carew served as keynote speakers. Governor Deval Patrick, Chief Justice Roderick Ireland, Boston Poet Laureates Sam Cornish, Danielle Legros Georges, Porsha Olayiwola, and WGBH Radio host Eric Jackson are among those who have served as readers in previous years.