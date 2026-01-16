Vai Dai Coffee+ Signs NIL Deals with Athletes Bella Mir & Steph Yakoff

Vai Dai Coffee Athlete Bella Mir Athlete Stephanie Yakoff

Vai Dai Coffee+ partners with Bella Mir, UFC's first NIL ambassador & Iowa wrestling standout, plus tennis phenom Steph Yakoff.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vai Dai Coffee, the premium ready-to-drink functional coffee brand revolutionizing daily energy with premium medium-roast Arabica beans blended with science-backed nootropics and adaptogens—including Lion’s Mane, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps, Reishi, Rhodiola, Bacopa, and Thai Ginger—today announced exciting new partnerships with two standout athletes: Harvard tennis star Stephanie Yakoff and multi-discipline combat sports prodigy Bella Mir.These collaborations highlight Vai Dai's commitment to fueling high-performers who demand sustained mental clarity, calm focus, and crash-free energy to excel in demanding, high-stakes environments—whether on the court, in competition, or balancing elite training with relentless schedules.Stephanie Yakoff, a top-50 ranked U.S. tennis player at Harvard University, is forging a path toward a professional career with international competition on the horizon, while also building a powerful media presence ahead of future law school plans. Featured in Uninterrupted’s Top Class Tennis program—produced by LeBron James, spotlighting the next generation of elite talent—Stephanie embodies disciplined ambition, juggling rigorous academics and world-class athletics. Vai Dai's smooth, low-acid formula with brain-boosting ingredients aligns perfectly with her need for unbreakable focus and steady performance without the jitters or crashes of traditional coffee.Bella Mir, daughter of UFC legend Frank Mir, is a rising three-sport force competing at elite levels in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling (including RAF), and potentially UFC pathways over the coming year. Her dynamic, travel-heavy schedule demands constant mental sharpness, rapid recovery, and peak readiness across disciplines. As she carves her own identity in combat sports while growing her media and NIL presence, Bella turns to Vai Dai for clean, high-performance fuel that supports explosive creativity, relentless motivation, and all-day edge."Vai Dai was created for driven individuals who refuse to settle for average energy and focus" said Mark Warren, co-founder of Vai Dai Coffee. "Stephanie and Bella represent the pinnacle of dedication—pushing limits daily across elite athletics, travel, and personal branding. Our functional coffee delivers the sustained power they need to dominate without compromise, and we're thrilled to support their journeys."These partnerships will feature joint content, athlete endorsements, and activations showcasing how Vai Dai powers peak performance—from early-morning training sessions to late-night strategy and recovery.Vai Dai Coffee is available now in Black and Latte varieties (lightly sweetened with natural stevia and monk fruit), gluten-free, non-GMO, and designed for stomach-friendly, jitter-free energy. Find it at vaidaicoffee.com, Amazon, and select retailers.For media inquiries, interviews, or high-resolution images, contact info@vaidaicoffee.com.About Vai Dai Coffee Vai Dai Coffee+ is a Miami-based premium RTD functional coffee brand founded by wine industry disruptors (FitVine alumni) Tom Beaton and Mark Warren. Inspired by Vietnamese surf slang meaning "effing awesome," Vai Dai delivers gourmet taste with powerful nootropics and adaptogens for calm, focused energy—no crashes, no jitters. It's the better-for-you brew for those who attack the day. Learn more at vaidaicoffee.com.

