2025 Medal of Bravery Recipients Honoured
CANADA, January 15 - Four deserving Nova Scotians were awarded the Province’s highest recognition for bravery at a ceremony today, January 15, in Halifax.
Premier Tim Houston awarded the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery to:
- Gerrid Hunt, Lower Sackville
- Richard MacPhee, Boularderie, Cape Breton Regional Municipality
- Ryan O’Shea, Sydney
- Scott Rafuse, Sydney.
“The Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recognizes extraordinary courage and heroism and that is what our four honourees have demonstrated,” said Premier Houston. “On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I am honoured to recognize and thank them.”
The medal is awarded to Nova Scotians – civilians and emergency responders – who have risked their lives protecting the lives or property of others, beyond what is expected of them.
About the recipients and their acts of bravery:
-
On January 11, 2025, Gerrid Hunt was alerted by his daughter that their neighbour’s home was on fire. When Mr. Hunt learned that a man and three children were still inside, he entered the smoke-filled home on his hands and knees, feeling around until he found an unconscious man who he was able to drag to safety. The man, his wife and a young child survived; tragically, three other children did not. The Hunt family also lost their home in the blaze.
-
On February 14, 2025, Richard MacPhee, Ryan O’Shea and Scott Rafuse learned that two fellow snowmobilers had not returned from a trip in the Cape Breton Highlands. With conditions deteriorating and knowing the trails, they decided to search that evening. They found one of the men after a difficult search and assisted him until he was able to get to safety. They later joined the major search-and-rescue operation that was underway and helped find the other man.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.