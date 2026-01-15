2025 Medal of Bravery Recipients Honoured

CANADA, January 15 - Four deserving Nova Scotians were awarded the Province’s highest recognition for bravery at a ceremony today, January 15, in Halifax.

Premier Tim Houston awarded the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery to:

Gerrid Hunt, Lower Sackville

Richard MacPhee, Boularderie, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Ryan O’Shea, Sydney

Scott Rafuse, Sydney.

“The Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recognizes extraordinary courage and heroism and that is what our four honourees have demonstrated,” said Premier Houston. “On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I am honoured to recognize and thank them.”

The medal is awarded to Nova Scotians – civilians and emergency responders – who have risked their lives protecting the lives or property of others, beyond what is expected of them.

About the recipients and their acts of bravery: