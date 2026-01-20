The top 10 most profitable companies in the global automation industry

SQN31

Industrial automation is a collective term for the measurement, manipulation, and process control of machinery, equipment, or production processes

NIGERIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1.Siemens (Germany)Siemens AG (FWB: SIE, NYSE: SI) is a leading global company in the field of electronics and electrical engineering, founded in 1847 by Werner von Siemens. Today, its international headquarters is located in Munich, Germany. Siemens AG is a publicly traded company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.2.ABB (Switzerland)ABB Group is one of the Fortune Global 500 companies with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. ABB was formed in 1988 through the merger of two international companies: ASEA from Sweden and BBC Brown Boveri from Switzerland. ASEA and BBC were founded in 1883 and 1891, respectively.3.Emerson (USA)Emerson is a diversified global manufacturer. Through its businesses in process management, industrial automation, network power, environmental optimization technologies, and commercial and residential solutions.4.Rockwell Automation (USA)Rockwell Automation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, and is a multinational industrial automation company that offers cutting-edge power, control, and information technology solutions for manufacturing industries.5.Schneider Electric (France)Schneider Electric SA is one of the Fortune Global 500 companies and was founded in 1836 by the Schneider brothers. Today, its headquarters is located in Rueil-Malmaison, France. Schneider Electric is a leader in the field of energy management, offering comprehensive solutions for energy and infrastructure, industrial processes control, building automation, data centers, and networks. The company holds a prominent position in markets like energy and infrastructure, industrial process control, building automation, and data centers and networks, and it has a strong presence in residential applications.6.Japan YokogawaJapan Yokogawa Electric Corporation (YOKOGAWA), as a globally renowned leader in measurement, industrial automation control, and information systems, has been dedicated to providing cutting-edge professional technology to support customers in enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to the development of industries since its establishment in 1915.7.Japan MitsubishiMitsubishi Electric, a multinational corporation, has dedicated over 90 years to research, development, and manufacturing in cutting-edge technology and specialized fields. They are primarily engaged in businesses such as information and communication systems, electronic components, heavy electrical systems, industrial automation systems, automotive electrical equipment, and household appliances. They also hold a leading position in areas such as satellites, defense systems, and ventilation equipment. Additionally, Mitsubishi Electric possesses outstanding display device and display unit technologies.8.General Electric (GE)GE has six industrial segments: Commercial Finance, Consumer Finance, Industrial, Infrastructure, Medical, NBC Universal, and Consumer & Industrial. Under GEMoney, GE Consumer Finance Services provides credit services and financial products to consumers, retailers, and auto dealers worldwide, including personal credit cards, personal loans, bank cards, auto loans and leasing, mortgage loans, group travel and shopping cards, account consolidation, home equity loans, and credit insurance.9.Danaher Corporation (U.S.)Danaher Corporation is a multinational company founded in 1969 with its primary business in industrial instruments and equipment. In 2011, its sales reached $16.1 billion, marking a 28% growth and positioning the company as a leader in the global instrument industry. Danaher has experienced rapid growth, with an accumulated return on investment for investors reaching 229% since 2003, ranking it first in the industrial sector (Honeywell at 215% second, and United Technologies at 210% third). The company employs nearly 60,000 individuals worldwide.10. United States HoneywellHoneywell International is a diversified high-tech and manufacturing company with annual revenues exceeding $30 billion. It is a leader in diverse manufacturing technologies and serves customers worldwide, offering products and services related to aerospace, industrial and residential building control technology, automotive products, turbochargers, and special materials. With over 116,000 employees and its headquarters located in Morris Town, New Jersey, USA, Honeywell operates in more than 100 countries and regions.Our company Newsino Energy , supply the industrial automation components for all above manufacturers products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.