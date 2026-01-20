Select Home Warranty Publishes 2026 Outlook on the Evolving Home Warranty Market

Select Home Warranty Logo

Report examines rising repair costs, smarter coverage, and technology-driven service expectations

Home warranties are increasingly viewed as long-term homeownership tools rather than transactional products tied only to buying or selling a home” — Select Home Warranty PR Team

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Home Warranty has released a new 2026 outlook analyzing how the home warranty market is evolving as homeowners face rising repair costs, aging housing stock, and increasing reliance on smart and energy-efficient home systems.The report notes that the home warranty industry is experiencing steady growth, driven less by housing market activity and more by long-term homeownership trends. With many U.S. homes now decades old and repair costs for major systems continuing to rise, homeowners are prioritizing predictable maintenance solutions and cost control.According to the analysis, appliances-only and bundled plans remain the most common forms of coverage, while comprehensive plans that include major systems are growing faster. Coverage expectations are also expanding to reflect modern homes, including smart appliances and energy-efficient technologies that were often excluded in earlier warranty models.The outlook highlights how technology is reshaping the homeowner experience. Digital claims, AI-assisted customer support, and faster contractor dispatch are becoming standard features, improving communication and reducing delays. At the same time, online research, reviews, and transparent pricing are playing a larger role in how homeowners evaluate providers.The report also points to broader macro factors influencing demand, including climate-related risks, resilience upgrades, and the desire for financial predictability amid ongoing maintenance and repair expenses.“Home warranties are increasingly viewed as long-term homeownership tools rather than transactional products tied only to buying or selling a home,” the report states.The full 2026 Home Warranty Outlook is available online and provides additional insight into coverage trends, technology adoption, and homeowner expectations.About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty offers residential service contract plans designed to help homeowners manage the cost of repairing or replacing covered home systems and appliances due to normal wear and tear.For more information, visit https://www.selecthomewarranty.com

