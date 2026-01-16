Thomas J. Kent Jr. of Kent Global LLC and the Kent Family Office Moves into Major Real Estate Financing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Kent Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kent Global LLC and The Kent Family Office, has announced a strategic move into major real estate financing as part of the firm’s continued growth in global investment and capital advisory services. In conjunction with this expansion, Kent Global LLC will operate from a new address at 110 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, reinforcing its presence in the heart of the world’s financial district.Kent Global LLC is a New York–based boutique investment firm with more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and business consultancy. Under the leadership of Thomas J. Kent Jr., the firm has helped more than 300 companies collectively raise over USD 1 billion, supporting clients that range from startups to established enterprises and government-related institutions across multiple regions.The move into major real estate financing builds upon Kent Global LLC’s long-standing advisory and funding capabilities. The firm offers a broad range of services, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), leveraged buyouts (LBO), PIPE financing, venture funding, film financing, asset-based lending, SBLC and BG financing, invoice and factoring financing, startup funding for new businesses, new construction loans, commercial real estate investing, infrastructure financing, energy financing, joint ventures, debt financing, mining financing, and related investment solutions.These services are designed to align capital, strategy, and execution for complex projects requiring structured financial expertise.As part of its client-focused approach, Kent Global LLC emphasizes consultation and strategic planning. The firm works closely with organizations to review marketing plans, evaluate upcoming projects, and identify the appropriate financial structures to help move initiatives forward. This consultative model has been a cornerstone of the company’s operations for more than two decades.Thomas J. Kent Jr. is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, author, and public motivational speaker with over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. He holds degrees from universities in both the United Kingdom and the United States, including Wilberforce University and the University of Leicester. Over the course of his career, he has fostered strategic relationships with major money managers and angel investors while maintaining a results-driven and ethics-focused approach to investment banking.In addition to his corporate leadership, Mr. Kent is the Chairman and Founder of the Thomas Kent Jr. Foundation, the philanthropic arm through which he supports humanitarian initiatives globally. He also serves on the boards of several private companies and non-governmental organizations and is involved in multiple civic organizations. A world traveler, Mr. Kent has visited more than 45 nations across six continents.Kent Global LLC has also developed joint venture partnerships with real estate developers worldwide, supported by an extensive network that includes private equity groups, family offices, and angel investors. This network enables the firm to structure equal partnerships for a wide range of real estate projects on a global scale. The company has served private clients with projects in South America, North America, and Europe, bringing together financing and experienced developers to support large-scale developments.The company’s mission centers on upholding the highest standards of business ethics while helping clients grow their enterprises to their desired level. Kent Global LLC positions itself as a long-term partner in financial strategy, investment execution, and business growth.Further information about Kent Global LLC and Thomas J. Kent Jr. is available at www.kentgloballlc.net Address: 110 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005.

