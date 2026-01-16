Dr Fraser Thompson brings international sustainable development expertise to Climateworks board

Climateworks Centre has appointed Dr Fraser Thompson to its board of directors, adding significant international sustainability strategy and implementation expertise.

A Rhodes scholar with a background in business and economics and a long commitment to sustainable development in the Asia–Pacific region, Dr Thompson’s career has been underscored by his commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions.

As the Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sun Cable, Dr Thompson played a pivotal role in the development of the world’s largest solar energy infrastructure network.

The ambitious project aims to electrify and decarbonise Australia’s Northern Territory and the broader Asia–Pacific region, demonstrating his dedication to scalable renewable energy solutions.

Renewable energy is an important component of a low-carbon green economy, Dr Thompson said.

And there are few places where the transition is more pivotal than in Southeast Asia.

‘Southeast Asia is right in the sweet spot of growth and transition as urbanisation and a growing consumer class fuel exponential economic growth and energy demand,’ Dr Thompson said.

‘It is an exciting story but needs to be married with a strong net zero strategy to make sure it is not a high-carbon growth story.

‘When I look at the next 10 to 20 years of the clean-energy and nature-based transition – I still see a lot of open questions and I see big opportunities,’ said Dr Thompson, who currently serves as the Managing Partner of Cyan Ventures, a company he co-founded in 2023.

Cyan Ventures is a sustainability project development and advisory firm supporting initiatives that propel the shift towards a green economy.

Dr Thompson also serves as an economic advisor to Access Partnership, the world’s leading public policy consultancy focused on technology.

He co-founded and led AlphaBeta, an economic strategy firm acquired by Access Partnership, which collaborated extensively with governments, multilateral institutions, investors, technology firms, and philanthropists to address pressing societal and business challenges.

Dr Thompson’s career also includes nearly a decade with McKinsey & Company, including at the McKinsey Global Institute in London and Singapore, and he also led the team developing Low carbon growth strategies for Indonesian provinces.

It was at McKinsey where Dr Thompson first encountered Climateworks, then ClimateWorks Australia, who had partnered with the firm to develop the first comprehensive economy-wide Low Carbon Growth Plan for Australia.

Though not directly involved with the project himself, Dr Thompson was ‘introduced to Climateworks’ intellectual horsepower through that project.’

‘There is a critical role for strong research that shows how we can navigate to a low-carbon green economy. Since Climateworks was created, it’s been a credible, non-partisan leader in that arena,’ Dr Thompson said.

‘As a region, we need to speed up and broaden our efforts. Climateworks plays an important role in helping broaden the transition from where we stand today.’

Dr Thompson has also worked at the World Bank and held academic roles at the University of Oxford.

He earned a Doctorate and a Masters in Economics from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Commerce/Arts with Honours in Finance from Melbourne University, and has studied in China and the United States.

‘We are thrilled to have Dr Thompson join the board,’ said Climateworks Chair Prof John Thwaites.

‘He brings commercial and entrepreneurial experience that will be extremely valuable, together with close working relationships with our region, particularly Indonesia.’

Dr Thompson begins his board term in 2024. Climateworks is pleased to add another board member who shares our ambition and vision for a prosperous, net zero world for all.

