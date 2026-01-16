Andre Montana Announces VIP Pre-Release of New Limited Eyewear Collections

Andre Montana Maestro Eyewear Sunglasses Frame Andre Montana Coral Eyewear Sunglasses Frame Andre Montana Apollo Eyewear Sunglasses Frame

Celebrity eyewear designer releases exciting new designs in a bold new medium

Each piece becomes an identity signature for the wearer.” — Andre Montana

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned luxury designer Andre Montana , whose avant-garde eyewear has been embraced by global style icons and industry tastemakers, today announces a exclusive pre-release preview of his latest limited-edition collections for VIP clients and connoisseurs of artisan craftsmanship.Born in Paris and celebrated for blending timeless design with technical precision, Andre Montana combines vintage inspiration with modern luxury in every frame. His approach, where mythology, architectural elegance, and meticulous artisanal processes meet premium materials, has secured his reputation as one of the most distinctive voices in high-end eyewear design. ￼These forthcoming collections push the boundaries of bespoke eyewear, incorporating different materials and meaningful motifs that reflect Andre’s signature aesthetic. Crafted in Japan by master artisans and limited to meticulously controlled production runs, each piece echoes the spirit of opulence and individuality that has defined the brand since its inception. ￼In anticipation of the official launch, select members and partners will be invited to a VIP pre-release preview, offering early access to the most coveted designs, including conceptions influenced by cultural heritage. ￼For more on Andre Montana’s philosophy and handcrafted eyewear collections, visit About the Designer at AndreMontana.com. ￼Andre Montana’s designs have been featured in international lifestyle media and celebrated for his fusion of artistry and technical innovation. Looking forward, Montana continues to elevate the global conversation around luxury eyewear with a series of distinguished releases planned for 2026.For VIP access and private previews, please contact the brand directly: Andre Montana – Celebrity Eyewear Designer

