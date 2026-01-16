Andre Montana Announces VIP Pre-Release of New Limited Eyewear Collections
Celebrity eyewear designer releases exciting new designs in a bold new medium
Born in Paris and celebrated for blending timeless design with technical precision, Andre Montana combines vintage inspiration with modern luxury in every frame. His approach, where mythology, architectural elegance, and meticulous artisanal processes meet premium materials, has secured his reputation as one of the most distinctive voices in high-end eyewear design. ￼
These forthcoming collections push the boundaries of bespoke eyewear, incorporating different materials and meaningful motifs that reflect Andre’s signature aesthetic. Crafted in Japan by master artisans and limited to meticulously controlled production runs, each piece echoes the spirit of opulence and individuality that has defined the brand since its inception. ￼
In anticipation of the official launch, select members and partners will be invited to a VIP pre-release preview, offering early access to the most coveted designs, including conceptions influenced by cultural heritage. ￼
For more on Andre Montana’s philosophy and handcrafted eyewear collections, visit About the Designer at AndreMontana.com. ￼
Andre Montana’s designs have been featured in international lifestyle media and celebrated for his fusion of artistry and technical innovation. Looking forward, Montana continues to elevate the global conversation around luxury eyewear with a series of distinguished releases planned for 2026.
For VIP access and private previews, please contact the brand directly: Andre Montana – Celebrity Eyewear Designer
