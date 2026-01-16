Top Thermoplastic Fiberglass Sandwich Panel Manufacturer Expands Production Capacity to Meet Growing Industrial Demand

NO. 299 GAOQING ROAD, LIN'AN DISTRICT, HANGZHOU CITY, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global composite materials industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand from transportation, construction, and renewable energy sectors. Among the key players in this evolving market, Hangzhou Holycore Composite Material Co., Ltd. has emerged as a leading producer of thermoplastic fiberglass sandwich panels, recently completing a facility expansion that increases its annual production capacity by 40 percent.

Rising Demand for Lightweight Composite Solutions

Thermoplastic fiberglass sandwich panels have become essential materials across multiple industries due to their combination of low weight and high structural strength. These panels typically consist of two fiberglass-reinforced thermoplastic skins bonded to a lightweight core material, creating a structure that delivers strength-to-weight ratios superior to traditional materials like steel or aluminum.

The transportation sector has been a primary driver of demand. Commercial vehicle manufacturers have increasingly adopted these panels for truck bodies, trailer walls, and refrigerated containers. A standard refrigerated trailer using thermoplastic sandwich panels can weigh 200 to 300 kilograms less than equivalent aluminum constructions, directly translating to fuel savings and increased payload capacity.

The construction industry has similarly embraced these materials for applications including temporary housing, prefabricated buildings, and cleanroom facilities. In pharmaceutical manufacturing, for example, sandwich panels provide the smooth, non-porous surfaces required for maintaining sterile environments while offering faster installation times compared to traditional construction methods.

Manufacturing Process and Technical Specifications

The production of thermoplastic fiberglass sandwich panels involves several precision-controlled steps. The process begins with the preparation of thermoplastic resin, typically polypropylene or polyethylene, which is combined with glass fiber reinforcement. This composite material is formed into thin sheets that will serve as the panel skins.

The core material, such as PP Honeycomb Core, is manufactured separately through processes that create cellular structures designed to maximize strength while minimizing weight. These honeycomb cores typically have cell sizes ranging from 6 to 12 millimeters and densities between 60 and 120 kilograms per cubic meter, depending on the application requirements.

The lamination process bonds the skins to the core using heat and pressure. Modern production lines operate at temperatures between 180 and 220 degrees Celsius, with pressure applied through continuous or batch processing systems. Quality control during this stage is critical, as any air pockets or incomplete bonding can significantly compromise panel performance.

Industry standards require these panels to meet specific performance criteria. Fire resistance testing follows ISO 9705 protocols, while mechanical strength testing measures flexural rigidity, compression resistance, and impact tolerance. Panels intended for refrigerated applications must also demonstrate thermal insulation properties, typically achieving R-values between 4.5 and 6.0 per inch of thickness.

Market Applications and Performance Data

The refrigerated transport sector represents one of the largest markets for these materials. According to industry data, the global refrigerated trailer market consumed approximately 18 million square meters of sandwich panels in 2024, with thermoplastic variants accounting for roughly 35 percent of this total. These panels maintain internal temperatures with 15 to 20 percent greater efficiency than older foam-core alternatives, partly due to better edge sealing and joint design.

In the recreational vehicle industry, manufacturers have replaced traditional wood-framed aluminum constructions with FRP Sandwich Panel systems in motorhome and travel trailer production. This shift has reduced typical wall assembly weight from 25 kilograms per square meter to approximately 12 kilograms per square meter, while improving water resistance and eliminating the rot and delamination problems that plagued earlier designs.

Industrial cold storage facilities have also increased their use of these panels. A typical 5,000-square-meter cold storage facility using thermoplastic sandwich panels can be erected in six to eight weeks, compared to twelve to sixteen weeks for traditional insulated construction. The panels' tongue-and-groove or cam-lock joining systems allow for tool-free assembly, reducing labor costs and installation time.

Environmental Considerations and Recycling

The thermoplastic nature of these panels offers environmental advantages compared to thermoset alternatives. Unlike thermoset resins that undergo irreversible chemical curing, thermoplastic materials can be remelted and reformed. Several manufacturers have established programs to reclaim end-of-life panels, grinding them into pellets that can be reprocessed into new core materials or other products.

A lifecycle assessment conducted by a European industry consortium found that thermoplastic sandwich panels used in a 20-year service life application generated 30 percent lower carbon emissions compared to equivalent aluminum constructions when recycling was factored into the analysis. The study calculated emissions at 8.2 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per square meter of panel over the full lifecycle.

However, recycling rates remain relatively low, with industry estimates suggesting only 15 to 20 percent of panels reach recycling facilities at end of life. Transportation costs and the need to separate different material types pose economic challenges. Some manufacturers have begun incorporating recycled content into core materials, typically achieving 25 to 40 percent recycled content without compromising structural performance.

Technological Developments

Recent innovations have focused on improving fire resistance and reducing production costs. Traditional thermoplastic sandwich panels required additional fire-retardant coatings or fillers, which increased material costs by 15 to 25 percent. New formulations incorporating mineral fillers and intumescent additives have achieved Class B fire ratings while adding only 8 to 12 percent to material costs.

Automated production technologies have also advanced significantly. Modern production lines can manufacture panels at speeds reaching 8 to 12 meters per minute, compared to 3 to 5 meters per minute for equipment from a decade ago. Inline inspection systems using thermal imaging and ultrasonic testing can detect bonding defects in real-time, reducing scrap rates from typical levels of 4 to 6 percent down to 1.5 to 2 percent.

Surface finishing technologies have expanded application possibilities. Digital printing systems can now apply photographic-quality graphics directly to panel surfaces, eliminating the need for vinyl wraps in applications like trailer advertising or branded retail structures. These printed surfaces demonstrate fade resistance exceeding 2,000 hours in accelerated weathering tests.

Supply Chain and Raw Material Considerations

The thermoplastic sandwich panel industry faces ongoing challenges related to raw material costs and availability. Polypropylene resin prices have fluctuated between $1,100 and $1,600 per metric ton over the past three years, driven by petroleum market volatility. Glass fiber costs have similarly varied, ranging from $1,400 to $1,900 per metric ton.

Manufacturers have responded by establishing longer-term supply contracts and diversifying supplier relationships. Some companies have vertically integrated, producing their own honeycomb cores or even extruding their own thermoplastic sheets to better control costs and ensure material availability.

