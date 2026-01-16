Top Ice Cream Cone and Waffle Cup Machines Manufacturer upgrades with High-Capacity and Innovation

MEIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guangdong, China — In recent years, industrial-scale ice cream production has steadily grown, increasing the demand for reliable baking equipment for cones and waffle cups. Guangdong Tengli Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., a manufacturer specializing in ice cream cone machines and waffle cup machines, has introduced its precision equipment designed for consistent production in commercial and industrial settings.

The company’s ice cream cone machines are available in semi-automatic and fully automatic models. They accommodate a variety of cone sizes and styles, from wafer cones to traditional sugar cones. Key technical features include controlled heating, uniform batter application, and efficient mold release, which together ensure consistent shape and texture across high-volume production runs. Output varies by configuration, typically ranging from several hundred to over 3,000 cones per hour.

Tengli’s waffle cup machines offer flexible production for cups, bowls, and basket-shaped waffle forms. Interchangeable molds allow operators to switch products quickly without the need for multiple machines. Depending on the model, these machines can produce between 1,000 and 3,500 pieces per hour. The design emphasizes thermal stability and precise timing, ensuring both structural integrity and uniform appearance of each waffle cup.

Production quality is reinforced by Tengli’s modern manufacturing facility, which spans over 8,000 square meters, with an additional 11,000 square meters for assembly and storage. Multiple CNC machining centers are used to ensure precision components, contributing to machine durability and operational reliability. Automation technologies, including servo-driven controls and digital temperature regulation, are incorporated into selected models to maintain consistent product quality and improve efficiency for operators.

The company’s equipment is supplied across China and exported to more than 40 countries, supporting both artisanal shops and medium-scale industrial producers. Customers have noted that Tengli machines provide stable production while allowing flexibility to produce different cone and cup styles without extensive reconfiguration.

With increasing interest in specialty and novelty dessert products, reliable and precise equipment has become essential. Tengli’s ice cream cone and waffle cup machines are designed to meet these practical needs, offering straightforward operation, consistent output, and adaptable configurations for a variety of production scenarios.

Company Profile:

Guangdong Tengli Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., established in 2007, specializes in ice cream cone machines and waffle cup machines. The company designs, manufactures, and supplies industrial-grade baking equipment for domestic and international markets, providing both standard and customized solutions. Tengli focuses on precision, practical performance, and consistent product quality, serving clients in over 40 countries.

Address: Tengli Technology Industrial Park, No.66 5th Road, Dongsheng Industrial Park, Meijiang District, Meizhou City, Guangdong, China

Official Website: www.tenglimachine.com

