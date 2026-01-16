Alan-1 Inc. Unveils Officially Licensed Butts on Things Crane Series and Adorable Collectible Rubber Toy

Three Butts On Things crane machine models Butts On Things logo 15 rubber toys, Series 1 Butts On Things toys

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 Inc., a leading innovator in arcade gaming experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Butts on Things Crane Series, a playful new line of claw machines officially licensed by Brian Cook Art. This exciting release brings the whimsical world of Butts on Things to life, featuring three models designed to delight fans of all ages with their equally fun and cheeky prizes.The Butts on Things Crane Series includes a 24" model perfect for compact spaces, a versatile and slightly taller & wider 25" model, and a premium 32" model equipped with a vibrant LCD marquee for eye-catching displays. The 32" models can also link up to fifty units seamlessly, allowing operators to create expansive, interconnected setups that enhance the arcade experience and drive those earnings even higher!Brian Cook Art is the creative genius behind the wildly popular Butts on Things series, known for its humorous and offbeat illustrations where derrieres are cleverly placed on everyday objects—from beers with rears to cheeky pineapples and cakes. With a dedicated following on social media platforms like Instagram (@briancookart), where new doodles are posted every Friday, and a best-selling book titled Butts on Things: 200+ Fun Doodles of Derrieres, Brian Cook has turned simple sketches into a cultural phenomenon that spreads joy and laughter worldwide.Complementing the cranes is a complete range of Butts on Things rubber toys, adorable 2" 3D representations of Brian Cook's iconic drawings. Crafted from the same soft, durable material as classic rubber duckies, these collectibles capture the essence of the illustrations in tangible form, and bring something different to crane centers nationwide. Series 1 launches with 15 unique designs, with additional series promising more variety arriving later in 2026. Continual series releases will give fans endless opportunities to build their own cheeky collections."I'm absolutely thrilled to see my Butts on Things creations leap off the page and become these fun, collectible toys," said Brian Cook, artist and creator of Butts on Things. "It's exciting to watch something that started as silly doodles bring so much happiness and become a part of people's everyday fun.""This collaboration with Brian Cook Art is all about spreading joy and creating memorable moments," added James Anderson, CEO of Alan-1 Inc. "The Butts on Things Crane Series and rubber toys bring a unique blend of humor and nostalgia to arcades, and we're excited to see how much delight they bring to people everywhere."The Butts on Things Crane Series and rubber toys are available now through Alan-1 Inc.'s distribution partners, with initial shipments taking place in February. For more information, visit www.alan-1.com or follow Alan-1 Inc across social media.About Brian Cook ArtBrian Cook is a Portland-based illustrator whose Butts on Things series has captivated audiences with its witty, butt-themed artwork on everyday items. Explore more at www.briancook.net About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer headquartered in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, with additional offices in Tooele and American Fork, Utah. The company designs and prototypes all of its arcade cabinets in its privately owned U.S. facility, ensuring innovation, precision, and craftsmanship from the very first build.Alan-1 has been recognized with multiple industry awards for creativity, design, and innovation. Its vision is to create location-based entertainment games that deliver unforgettable memories for players, families, and communities. Guided by its taglines “We fight for the users,” “Every game counts,” and “Having fun, building fun,” Alan-1 embraces the joy of play while pushing the boundaries of what modern interactive entertainment can be.For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com or please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3.END OF LINE

