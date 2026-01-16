CRSTL Radio to Launch Feb 1, 2026 from Lindenwood Park Place Social Club

LPP is built in a refurbished century-old neighborhood church building. One of LPP's game rooms is styled as a medievel tavern, perfect for DnD. One of LPP's game rooms is styled as a cozy library, perfect for gaming or meetings. LPP's large party space (The Chapel) has a golf simulator, shuffleboard, pool, and more. LPP has an open floor gymnasium with a pickle ball court inlaid its beatiful wood floor.

CRSTL, a volunteer-run internet radio station founded by former KDHX DJs, launches from Lindenwood Park Place, a community-centered social club.

Lindenwood Park Place is a community-oriented social club designed to feel like an extension of our members’ own homes, offering welcoming spaces for gathering, creativity, and connection.” — Jeff Scally, LPP Founder

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRSTL Radio to Launch February 1, 2026 from Lindenwood Park Place Former KDHX DJs establish volunteer-run internet station dedicated to St. Louis music and artsCRSTL, a new all-volunteer internet radio station founded by former 88.1 KDHX DJs, will officially launch on February 1, 2026, broadcasting from Lindenwood Park Place, a community-oriented social club in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis.Created in response to the loss of locally focused arts and music platforms, CRSTL's mission is to "revive local music and arts services," with programming designed to reflect the depth, diversity, and independence of the St. Louis creative community. Operating initially as an internet-based station, CRSTL will rely on volunteer producers and DJs, with a strong emphasis on local voices and locally rooted content.The station will operate out of Lindenwood Park Place, a private social club built around the idea of shared space as cultural infrastructure. Rather than functioning as a traditional venue or coworking space, Lindenwood Park Place offers members a collection of distinctive, reservable environments designed to encourage connection, creativity, and informal community building.The club features two cozy, immersive game rooms designed for small-group gatherings, making them well suited for poker nights, Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, board game meetups, book clubs, and similar recurring social activities. Beyond these spaces, members also have access to a large gymnasium with an inlaid pickleball court, a commercial-quality golf simulator, a portrait photography studio, and a spacious, informal event area equipped with ping-pong, shuffleboard, and a pool table. Together, these spaces allow members to host everything from casual hangouts to structured group activities in an environment that feels intentionally non-commercial.Their philosophy has made the club a natural home for CRSTL. By housing the station within a member-driven social space rather than a traditional studio or commercial facility, the partnership reflects a broader shift toward grassroots, community-supported arts initiatives in St. Louis.Lindenwood Park Place operates on an affordable membership model intended to lower barriers to participation while encouraging members to host events, start projects, and build informal communities around shared interests. Its guiding slogan reflects that mission:"We want you to hang out with your friends more. Join our club and we can help."CRSTL's launch from Lindenwood Park Place highlights a shared commitment to local culture, community, and the preservation—and evolution—of St. Louis's independent music and arts ecosystem.For more information about Lindenwood Park Place, membership options, or available spaces, visit www.lindenwoodparkplace.com Details about CRSTL's programming schedule can be found on their website CRSTL.FMMedia Contact:Lindenwood Park PlaceEmail: admin@lindenwoodparkplace.com

Video Tour of Lindenwood Park Place

