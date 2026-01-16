The Data Center Construction Alliance Announces New Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting US Veterans in Northern Virginia

The first Data Center Construction Alliance Open June 8, 2026, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland The Data Center Construction Alliance combines the specialized expertise of its members to deliver seamless solutions for data center projects.

The new golf tournament for data center construction professionals will help support The Folds of Honor Virginia, National Capital Region chapter.

The goal of this tournament is to help direct some of the massive success of the data center growth in Northern Virginia back to the communities that support us,” — Bill Tierney, Executive Director of The Data Center Construction Alliance

MANNASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Construction Alliance (DCCA), in coordination with its founding members, The ProLift Rigging Company and BluePrint Supply Chain, announced today the launch of a new data center industry golf tournament in Northern Virginia supporting the Folds of Honor veteran’s charity.The Data Center Construction Alliance Open (DCCA Open) is an event designed to bring together professionals from across the data center construction ecosystem to play a challenging championship-caliber course while giving back to the communities that support the industry’s rapid growth.The tournament will benefit Folds of Honor Virginia – National Capital Region, an organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.“The goal of this tournament is to help direct some of the massive success of the data center growth in Northern Virginia back to the communities that support us,” said Bill Tierney, Executive Director of The Data Center Construction Alliance. “Roughly 5-7% of the data center workforce consists of US Veterans or their family members, making Folds of Honor the perfect partner for this event.”In the 2025-2026 school year, Folds of Honor awarded 11,000 scholarships ($53 million) nationwide. Of those scholarships, 1,031 were awarded in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. However, 796 qualified applicants still went unfunded, representing $3.98 million in unmet need. Proceeds from The DCCA Open will directly benefit Northern Virginia and the surrounding region.“Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over $340 Million in scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled soldiers and first responders. As a combat veteran, I have had the honor to lead the Virginia, National Capital Region Chapter since May of 2025,” remarked Scott Frix; Major, USA (Ret.) Chapter President; Folds of Honor Virginia, National Capital Region, “As the fourth largest military and first responder community in the nation, we are proud to raise money for the over 1000 local recipients still in need. Proceeds from our efforts go towards funding the scholarships of those recipients.”The inaugural event will take place on June 8, 2026, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, a world-class private golf club located in Potomac, Maryland, which has hosted major organizations, including The PGA TOUR and the US Golf Association.DCCA Open sponsorship opportunities and player registrations are now available. Industry partners, contractors, owners, and vendors are encouraged to participate and support this important cause.The ProLift Rigging Company and BluePrint Supply Chain, members of the Data Center Construction Alliance, have already committed to major sponsorships.For sponsorship details, tickets, and additional event information, please visit www.dcc-alliance.com/DCCAO. #####About the Data Center Construction AllianceThe Data Center Construction Alliance (DCCA) is a for-profit consortium dedicated to consolidating data center construction subcontractors and industry professionals into a single, unified resource. The Alliance brings together experienced partners from across the mission-critical ecosystem to support the development, construction, and execution of data center projects, as well as the planning, delivery, and management of mission-critical equipment. By aligning specialized expertise under one collaborative platform, DCCA helps owners, developers, and operators streamline project delivery, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-market in today’s rapidly growing data center industry. Visit www.dcc-alliance.com for more information.About Folds of HonorFolds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available.Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent are female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit vncr.foldsofhonor.org About The ProLift Rigging CompanyProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane and rigging, machinery moving, warehousing and storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.About BluePrint Supply ChainBluePrint Supply Chain is a cutting-edge leader in industrial supply chain management for large-scale commercial construction projects and mission-critical gear. Utilizing the P2M method (Plan, Manage, Measure), BluePrint provides full-service oversight and reporting at every link of the construction supply chain, providing clients with unmatched visibility and insight into their projects. BluePrint offers a full suite of management services, including logistics, first/last mile hauling, warehousing, buffering, and site setting. Visit www.blueprintsupplychain.com to learn more.

