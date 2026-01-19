SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Vacation Ownership Consultants (VOC) as an official member. The milestone reflects continued growth for a long-standing timeshare exit company serving owners nationwide. It also signals increased local engagement in Scottsdale’s business community.

VOC has assisted timeshare owners for more than a decade. During that time, the company has built a reputation as a reliable timeshare exit team focused on education and transparency. Chamber membership highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to accountability and ethical business practices.

The Role of the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce supports businesses that contribute to the region’s economic stability. Membership often reflects a company’s dedication to professional standards and community involvement.

For service-based organizations, Chamber participation adds an additional layer of public visibility. It also encourages responsible business conduct. These factors matter to consumers seeking clarity in complex industries, including timeshare ownership.

By joining the Chamber, VOC aligns itself with other established local businesses. This connection reinforces its presence in the Scottsdale area while continuing national consumer outreach.

Who Is Vacation Ownership Consultants?

Vacation Ownership Consultants, commonly known as VOC, is a timeshare exit company with more than 11 years of industry experience. The firm assists owners who want to understand their options for exiting unwanted timeshare obligations.

VOC works with owners across a wide range of resort brands and ownership structures. Its approach emphasizes education and realistic expectations. As a seasoned timeshare exit team, the company focuses on long-term solutions rather than quick, unreliable promises.

Over the years, VOC has adapted to changing resort policies and consumer needs. This experience allows the company to guide owners through an often confusing process.

Consumer Trust and Third-Party Accountability

Consumer trust plays an important role in the timeshare exit industry. VOC maintains local accreditation with the Better Business Bureau and holds an A+ rating. This standing reflects consistent engagement with customer concerns and transparency.

In addition, the company maintains strong customer ratings across multiple review platforms. These third-party signals provide helpful context for consumers evaluating a timeshare exit company.

For many owners researching how to get out of timeshare obligations, independent validation helps narrow their choices. Chamber membership adds another layer of accountability at the local level.

What Vacation Ownership Consultants Does

Vacation Ownership Consultants provides reliable, tried-and-true solutions for timeshare exit. The company helps owners understand how to get out of timeshare contracts through transparent, attorney-based services.

The process begins with a no-cost consultation and eligibility review. During this stage, owners share details about their ownership and goals. From there, VOC develops a clear action plan supported by legal professionals and industry experts.

Each case is handled individually. This tailored approach reflects the reality that no two timeshare situations are the same. As a timeshare exit company, VOC focuses on education and realistic exit strategies.

The goal is long-term relief from unwanted obligations. These may include contracts, mortgages, and ongoing maintenance fees.

Why Chamber Membership Matters to Timeshare Owners

For consumers, Chamber membership can signal stability. It often indicates that a business has established roots and a commitment to professional standards.

Owners exploring how to get out of timeshare agreements frequently seek reassurance. They want to work with a company that plans to remain accessible and accountable. Chamber involvement supports that expectation.

VOC’s membership also reinforces its role as a visible timeshare exit company within the Scottsdale business community. This local presence complements the firm’s national reach.

Experience in a Changing Industry

The timeshare industry has changed significantly over the past decade. Resort policies evolve, and exit options vary by ownership type. Experience helps navigate these shifts.

With more than 11 years in the field, VOC brings historical perspective to each case. Its timeshare exit team understands how different strategies have performed over time.

Rather than relying on marketing gimmicks, the company emphasizes informed decision-making. This approach supports owners seeking clarity and responsible guidance.

Looking Ahead

Joining the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce represents a meaningful step for Vacation Ownership Consultants. It reflects continued growth and a commitment to ethical service.

VOC plans to remain focused on education, transparency, and consumer support. As a trusted timeshare exit team, the company continues helping owners get out of timeshare obligations with realistic expectations and long-term solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Vacation Ownership Consultants do?

Vacation Ownership Consultants is a timeshare exit company that helps owners understand options for ending unwanted timeshare obligations. Services are attorney-based and tailored to each situation.

How long has VOC been in business?

VOC has more than 11 years of operating experience assisting timeshare owners nationwide.

Is Vacation Ownership Consultants accredited?

Yes. VOC is accredited with the Better Business Bureau and holds an A+ rating.

How does the process start?

The process begins with a no-cost consultation and eligibility review. From there, a customized action plan is created.

Does Chamber membership matter for consumers?

Chamber membership can indicate accountability, stability, and local engagement. These factors often matter to owners researching how to get out of timeshare contracts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.