KNOW Women Announces 2025 Women to KNOW in Florida

Global Media Female Media Company Recognizes Top Women to KNOW in Florida

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Benken Foushee, CEO and Publisher of the KNOW Women , has announced the honorees of the 2025 Women to KNOW in Florida, an annual honor recognizing outstanding female leaders across the state of Florida. Honorees will be recognized at the Annual Gala, to be held January 16, 2026, at The ORLO, Tampa, Florida. The "Women to KNOW in Florida" initiative is a prestigious recognition program and hardcover coffee table publication that showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women across the state. Following a rigorous nomination and interview process, this program honors a select group of entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists who have not only grown their own dreams but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These honorees exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious on the next level, serving as "power players" who continue to pour into their communities as they reach new professional heights. By celebrating these women at annual galas and through a global media network, the initiative fosters an elite community dedicated to collaboration, visibility, and the continued empowerment of women throughout Florida.HONOREES:Katisha Jallow, Tampa, K Luv Culture Talent AgencyChanae Wood, Miami Weiss, Serota / ROM8Adrianne Calvo, Miami, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and BarKatie Bean, Orlando, Katie Bean TravelsStephanie Paradiso, Tampa, Inspired Social Co.Blima Ehrentreu, Miami, The Designers Group IncValerie Steele, Tampa, Why Not Now Coaching and EventsSherry Henry, Miami, HabCenter Boca RatonRonit Schwartz, Miami, Aryeh Strategic PartnersHilary Dalton, Tampa, Dalton DentalJaJuan Williams, Orlando, The Lady CPAHasina Echoles, Miami, Global Speech and Rehab ServicesTheresa Mazzuco, Tampa, Your Business BlueprintRobyn Mussler, Tampa, Connect-IT 360Shavonne Johnson, Tampa, Truly Valued IncLina Teixeira, Tampa, Clearwater City CouncilVeena Abraham, Tampa, EQU AdvisorsDawn Graber, Tampa , Dawn Yoder Graber ConsultingTashika Griffith, Tampa, St Petersburg CollegeJennifer Lourie, Miami, SerhantEvelyn Almodova, Tampa, UnidosNowLeslie Harrell, Tampa, Truly Valued IncSophia Allen, Miami, The Real Estate ProfessionalsVeronica Querales, Miami, Kohtler Elevator Industries IncMegan Howell, Tampa, Second Heart HomesNorma Davis, Jacksonville, Love Alive Church/SIVAD Noel/llcKimberly Berfield, Tampa, Representative / Evara HealthKristina Park, Fort Myers, Greater Naples ChamberJennifer Poirrier, Clearwater, City of ClearwaterEmily Zubizarreta, Miami, Miami Women Who RockElisa Caro, Tampa, SmartChoice CommunicationsLy Nguyen, Orlando, Eye FloridaKameron Hodgens, Tampa,Impact In Action, LLCTracey Hagan, Miami, Tracey Hagen PhotographyAvery Skipalis, Tampa, Avery Skipalis GroupAleksandra Efimara, Miami, GOLFABELLACaely Looney, Orlando, Reinvented IncBrynn Fuentes, Tampa, Brynn Skincare EssentialsPhara McLachlan, Tampa, Nahteava, LLC.Ann McNeill, Miami, MCO Construction and ServicesErika Williner, Tampa, Erika Williner DesignsClaudienne Hibbert-Smith, Miami, AWS Title Services, LLCBonnie Mott,, Tampa, Biz Development and BrandingLauren Morgan, Jacksonville, Activated LawHeather Hughes, Tampa, Optimum Health & WellnessCaridad Murphy, Miami, Diaz-Murphy and Associates CES, LLCNicole Waters, Tampa , Amplify Women Tampa BayLianna Fuente, Tampa, Black Orchid & CoHeather Koester, Tampa, Invigorate Nexus Consulting FirmThe 2026 Women to KNOW in Florida Gala will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from Florida for an evening of networking and presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees. For more information about the Award and to read about the winners, visit: https://theknowwomen.com/women-to-know-in-florida/ NEW MEDIA CONTENT:KNOW Women LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/theknowwomen KNOW Women Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/theknowwomen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.