KNOW Women Announces 2025 Women to KNOW in Florida
Global Media Female Media Company Recognizes Top Women to KNOW in FloridaPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Benken Foushee, CEO and Publisher of the KNOW Women, has announced the honorees of the 2025 Women to KNOW in Florida, an annual honor recognizing outstanding female leaders across the state of Florida. Honorees will be recognized at the Annual Gala, to be held January 16, 2026, at The ORLO, Tampa, Florida. The "Women to KNOW in Florida" initiative is a prestigious recognition program and hardcover coffee table publication that showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women across the state. Following a rigorous nomination and interview process, this program honors a select group of entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists who have not only grown their own dreams but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These honorees exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious on the next level, serving as "power players" who continue to pour into their communities as they reach new professional heights. By celebrating these women at annual galas and through a global media network, the initiative fosters an elite community dedicated to collaboration, visibility, and the continued empowerment of women throughout Florida.
HONOREES:
Katisha Jallow, Tampa, K Luv Culture Talent Agency
Chanae Wood, Miami Weiss, Serota / ROM8
Adrianne Calvo, Miami, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Bar
Katie Bean, Orlando, Katie Bean Travels
Stephanie Paradiso, Tampa, Inspired Social Co.
Blima Ehrentreu, Miami, The Designers Group Inc
Valerie Steele, Tampa, Why Not Now Coaching and Events
Sherry Henry, Miami, HabCenter Boca Raton
Ronit Schwartz, Miami, Aryeh Strategic Partners
Hilary Dalton, Tampa, Dalton Dental
JaJuan Williams, Orlando, The Lady CPA
Hasina Echoles, Miami, Global Speech and Rehab Services
Theresa Mazzuco, Tampa, Your Business Blueprint
Robyn Mussler, Tampa, Connect-IT 360
Shavonne Johnson, Tampa, Truly Valued Inc
Lina Teixeira, Tampa, Clearwater City Council
Veena Abraham, Tampa, EQU Advisors
Dawn Graber, Tampa , Dawn Yoder Graber Consulting
Tashika Griffith, Tampa, St Petersburg College
Jennifer Lourie, Miami, Serhant
Evelyn Almodova, Tampa, UnidosNow
Leslie Harrell, Tampa, Truly Valued Inc
Sophia Allen, Miami, The Real Estate Professionals
Veronica Querales, Miami, Kohtler Elevator Industries Inc
Megan Howell, Tampa, Second Heart Homes
Norma Davis, Jacksonville, Love Alive Church/SIVAD Noel/llc
Kimberly Berfield, Tampa, Representative / Evara Health
Kristina Park, Fort Myers, Greater Naples Chamber
Jennifer Poirrier, Clearwater, City of Clearwater
Emily Zubizarreta, Miami, Miami Women Who Rock
Elisa Caro, Tampa, SmartChoice Communications
Ly Nguyen, Orlando, Eye Florida
Kameron Hodgens, Tampa,Impact In Action, LLC
Tracey Hagan, Miami, Tracey Hagen Photography
Avery Skipalis, Tampa, Avery Skipalis Group
Aleksandra Efimara, Miami, GOLFABELLA
Caely Looney, Orlando, Reinvented Inc
Brynn Fuentes, Tampa, Brynn Skincare Essentials
Phara McLachlan, Tampa, Nahteava, LLC.
Ann McNeill, Miami, MCO Construction and Services
Erika Williner, Tampa, Erika Williner Designs
Claudienne Hibbert-Smith, Miami, AWS Title Services, LLC
Bonnie Mott,, Tampa, Biz Development and Branding
Lauren Morgan, Jacksonville, Activated Law
Heather Hughes, Tampa, Optimum Health & Wellness
Caridad Murphy, Miami, Diaz-Murphy and Associates CES, LLC
Nicole Waters, Tampa , Amplify Women Tampa Bay
Lianna Fuente, Tampa, Black Orchid & Co
Heather Koester, Tampa, Invigorate Nexus Consulting Firm
The 2026 Women to KNOW in Florida Gala will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from Florida for an evening of networking and presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees. For more information about the Award and to read about the winners, visit: https://theknowwomen.com/women-to-know-in-florida/
NEW MEDIA CONTENT:
KNOW Women LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/theknowwomen
KNOW Women Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/theknowwomen
Melinda Jackson
Melinda Jackson Public Relations
melinda@melindajacksonpr.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.