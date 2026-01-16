Emergency repairs complete, I-90 overpass near Cle Elum open to traffic ahead of schedule

CLE ELUM – The Bullfrog Road overpass above westbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum is open to traffic following emergency repairs, ahead of schedule. The bridge was damaged by an over-height load in late October 2025.

The Washington State Department of Transportation, working with emergency contractor Garco Construction, Inc., built the replacement span after the bridge was severely damaged. Under emergency authorization by Gov. Bob Ferguson, crews completed the project in just 86 days, restoring access to the overpass weeks ahead of the estimated end-of-January completion date.

“We understand when major roads and bridges close, the impacts to communities and businesses are significant,” Ferguson said. “Thank you to the WSDOT crews and contractors whose hard work restored this vital community connection weeks ahead of schedule.”

“Our contractor responded quickly and delivered under tight timelines,” said Brian White, WSDOT region administrator. “Their ability to rebuild this bridge safely allowed us to restore access for the local community in a matter of weeks while protecting the safety of everyone working on and traveling through the area.”

The replacement span was made with precast concrete beams to accelerate construction and minimize the number of closures. Crews installed new barriers and completed the primary structural work needed to reopen the overpass.

Crews will return in the spring to place a thin overlay on the new bridge deck when weather conditions allow. During that time, the Bullfrog Road overpass will temporarily close again, and detours will be in place. This will not require a closure of I-90.

The emergency repairs total approximately $8 million.