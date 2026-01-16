Stanton and Paso del Norte Bridges will have lane closures for the International U.S. - Mexico 10K Race

El PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection will have partial lane closures at the Stanton Street and Paso del Norte international border crossings to accommodate the International U.S. - Mexico 10K Race on Jan. 17 from 6 to 10 a.m.

The Stanton border crossing will only have the easternmost lane closed for the race to accommodate runners. The Paso del Norte border crossing will remain open for border crossers with the two easternmost lanes reserved for runners.

For Sentri/Global Entry, Paso del Norte users: the Paso del Norte will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m. Paso del Norte users may use the Stanton/LERDO Sentri lane during that time.

It is recommended that travelers coming from Mexico, who are not participating in the race, use the Bridge of the Americas and Ysleta ports of entry to avoid traffic and delays due to the race in downtown El Paso and Ciudad Juarez.

For more information on traveling across the border and returning to the United States visit:

Know Before You Go | U.S. Customs and Border Protection

For U.S. Citizens/Lawful Permanent Residents | U.S. Customs and Border Protection