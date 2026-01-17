Creative Repute CEO to be a Panelist, on Jan. 27th, 2026, at Livestreamed Special Event Honoring Dr. MLK Jr. in Philly

The Paul Robeson House & Museum in West Philadelphia, host site for Creating Dr. King’s Beloved Community Through Art & Music, featuring Creative Repute panelist, Nile Livingston, as part of the program’s creative leadership dialogue. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mathew Ahmann among demonstrators at the March on Washington, August 28, 1963. This image informs the dialogue explored by Creative Repute and fellow panelists during a livestreamed event on Jan. 27, 2026 at the Paul Robeson House & Museum

Creating Dr. King’s Beloved Community Through Art & Music on 1/27 is a public livestream at 5:30 PM ET with Paul Robeson House & Museum and Penn's MLK Symposium

Being part of this program is an opportunity to honor Dr. King’s legacy through creativity and conversation, bringing people together to reflect on what the Beloved Community looks like today.” — Nile Livingston, Founder and CEO of Creative Repute

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based creative strategy and design firm, will contribute to Creating Dr. King’s Beloved Community Through Art & Music, through the participation of its Founder and CEO, Nile Livingston, who will join the program as a featured panelist. Creative Repute will also be live-streaming the event for an extended audience online.

The public event is coordinated with the University of Pennsylvania’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change and hosted at the Paul Robeson House & Museum. The firm’s work centers on turning values, identity, and purpose into meaningful visual and digital experiences, offering a lens that aligns with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the Beloved Community.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM ET and will be livestreamed on YouTube, open to the public, and inviting a broad online audience to participate in real-time.

Honor With Us: Online and in Community

Watch live. The public is invited to view the event online as leaders in art, music, and creative leadership come together to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the Beloved Community. While a limited in-person audience will gather at the Paul Robeson House & Museum, the livestream ensures this meaningful dialogue can be experienced widely in recognition of its cultural and social importance.

Register to watch online on January 27, at 5:30 PM ET: https://tinyurl.com/mlk-beloved-community

Creative Repute as a Contributing Voice

Through meaningful conversation, Nile Livingston will discuss how creative strategy, storytelling, and design can serve as forms of artistic expression and tools that help organizations, institutions, and communities foster connection, belonging, and shared purpose.

Art, Music, and Creative Leadership in Practice

Creative conversation, performance, and leadership ensure that Creating Dr. King’s Beloved Community Through Art & Music is an event not to be missed. The public is encouraged to engage online and share the goal of making Dr. King’s vision a living practice. Coordinated with the University of Pennsylvania’s MLK Symposium on Social Change, the program reflects how creativity brings people together, encourages organizations to live their values, and supports care that shows up across communities.

Held at the Paul Robeson House & Museum, a site deeply connected to artistic expression and social conscience, the event draws inspiration from Robeson’s legacy as an artist and humanitarian, reminding audiences how culture remains a powerful connective force.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is a Philadelphia-based creative strategy, web, and design firm whose work sits at the intersection of culture, community, and expression. Led by Founder and CEO Nile Livingston, the firm partners with organizations and institutions to use art, storytelling, and design as tools for reflection, connection, and shared responsibility, values deeply aligned with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the Beloved Community.

