Justice 4 Herb Files Lawsuit Challenging Hawaiʻi Hemp Laws, Citing Harm to Small Businesses and Market Competition

Justice 4 Herb, a legal and advocacy initiative focused on cannabis and hemp policy reform, has filed a lawsuit against the State of Hawaii.

This case is about fairness and accountability. Hawaiʻi’s cannabis and hemp regulations should protect public safety while allowing small, local businesses to operate lawfully.” — Lance Alyas, Founder of Justice4Herb and Oahu Dispensary and Provisions

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice 4 Herb announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against the State of Hawaii, challenging recent changes to Hawaiʻi’s hemp and cannabis regulations. The lawsuit alleges that the regulatory changes restrict previously lawful hemp products and have a disproportionate impact on small businesses and market competition.According to the filing, Justice 4 Herb contends that the regulations were implemented without sufficient clarity or transition periods for businesses that had operated in compliance with prior law. The organization states that these changes have resulted in market disruption affecting hemp retailers, farmers, and consumers across the state.Regulatory BackgroundJustice 4 Herb’s lawsuit focuses on amendments to Hawaiʻi’s hemp and cannabis regulatory framework that, according to the organization, altered product definitions, compliance standards, and enforcement practices. The lawsuit asserts that these changes have limited the availability of certain hemp-derived products while narrowing market participation to state-licensed dispensaries.The organization states that the legal action does not oppose regulation generally, but seeks judicial review of how the regulations were adopted and applied.“This lawsuit seeks clarification and review of how hemp and cannabis regulations are being implemented,” said Lance Alyas, Founder of Justice 4 Herb. “Our position is that regulatory changes should be clear, consistent, and provide reasonable pathways for lawful businesses to operate.”Business and Market ConsiderationsJustice 4 Herb states that the regulatory changes have affected small and locally owned businesses that lack the resources to quickly adapt to shifting compliance requirements. The lawsuit asserts that market access has increasingly concentrated within a limited number of licensed operators.“Small businesses are particularly sensitive to regulatory shifts,” said Aaron Nichols, Brand Development for Justice 4 Herb. “Our involvement reflects concerns about how these changes affect competition, access, and long-term sustainability within the industry.”Industry PartnershipsJustice 4 Herb reports that it is working in coordination with Hawaiʻi-based cannabis and hemp businesses, including Oahu Dispensary and Provisions, as well as several independent island-based hemp retailers. These businesses have expressed interest in regulatory clarity and market stability, according to the organization.Objectives of the Legal ActionAccording to Justice 4 Herb, the lawsuit seeks judicial review of the challenged regulations, including their statutory authority, implementation, and impact on lawful commerce. The organization states that its goals include preserving market access, supporting regulatory clarity, and ensuring consistent application of cannabis and hemp laws in Hawaiʻi.Justice 4 Herb plans to provide updates as the legal process continues.For more information, visit https://justice4herb.com Legal InformationCase Number: 1:2025cv00358Filed: August 21, 2025Court: U.S. District Court for the District of HawaiiPresiding Judge: JILL A OTAKEReferring Judge: WES REBER PORTERNature of Suit: Civil Rights: OtherCause of Action: 42 U.S.C. § 12101 Violation of Americans with Disabilities ActPlaintiff: Lance Alyas individually and d/b/a Oahu Dispensary and Provisions, and similary situated Hawaii residents; Email: lancealyas@gmail.com doing business as Oahu Dispensary and ProvisionsRepresented By:Robert J. ChristensenTel: (808) 431-1160

