The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm Strengthens Summerlin Divorce and Family Law Representation

Rosenblum Allen Law Firm

Respected by Courts. Trusted by Clients. Serving Clark County in Family Law. Delivering skilled legal guidance for families navigating divorce in Summerlin

Divorce and custody disputes affect every part of a family’s life. Our role is to provide the legal knowledge and steady advocacy needed to reach fair solutions.” — Molly Rosenblum

SUMMERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm reaffirms its commitment to providing trusted family law services to families across the Las Vegas Valley, with a dedicated focus on its Summerlin office. The firm offers counsel for divorce, child custody, and complex asset division to residents in Summerlin, The Ridges, Sun City, Peccole Ranch, The Paseos, and the Northwest Valley, serving as a pillar of support for families throughout Clark County.Families seeking an experienced Summerlin divorce attorney can find trusted counsel at the firm’s SummerGate Corporate Center location. The office provides representation tailored to the community’s needs, handling complex matters including high-asset divorce, business valuation, and custody enforcement. The firm’s attorneys are committed to guiding clients through challenging legal issues with clarity and compassion.“Divorce and custody disputes affect every part of a family’s life. Our role is to provide the legal knowledge and steady advocacy needed to reach fair solutions,” said Molly Rosenblum, Senior Partner & Founding Attorney. “We understand the stakes involved, and our Summerlin office is here to stand with families every step of the way.”With multiple law office locations in Nevada , The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm ensures families have accessible legal support throughout the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Summerlin divorce and family law attorneys frequently represent clients in the Clark County Family Court, demonstrating a deep familiarity with local courts and procedures. Clients can contact the office for a full range of services, from mediation to litigation in Nevada family law courts.By combining extensive litigation experience with personalized legal strategies, the firm’s local office offers Summerlin families the assurance of trusted counsel. Whether resolving disputes through negotiation or advocating in court, the attorneys work diligently to protect parental rights and achieve outcomes that place families on stronger footing for the future.About The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm: The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm is a premier Nevada family law firm distinguished by its team of experienced lawyers and its recognition as a 2024-2025 Super Lawyers firm. The firm provides comprehensive services, including divorce, child custody, support, and adoption. With over 30 years of combined experience and a reputation built on results-focused advocacy, the attorneys at The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm deliver the trusted legal counsel families need during critical times.Contact Information:The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm7674 W Lake Mead Blvd #106 Las Vegas, NV 89128Phone: (702) 820-1619Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.